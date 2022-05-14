"A Chinese browser shooter plays better than Battlefield 2042": Community wants DICE to bring back favorite features

It is well-known that Battlefield 2042 will have a successor, as was reported by industry insiders. CEO Andrew Wilson has touched upon the company's attempts to find the proper way to continue with the series. This has once again led to fans expressing their opinions about what they would like to see with the next games.

For many, the solution to the problem is quite simple; they want DICE to tone down the number of changes it has made.

Many feel that the path taken by DICE and EA has been the main reason for the game being a failure. Decisions like amultiplayer-only experience require additional substances that have been missing. This has led to Battlefield 2042 becoming a disaster for EA.

As they plan on making more games in the future, the onus is on the devs to research from the ground up what went wrong. Bringing elements from older games could be a good start for many players, as they have repeatedly requested those.

Battlefield 2042 players want DICE and EA to improve their next games by listening to the player base

The main post was made by Reddit user VinniGreti. Despite telling DICE what they want, the user feels that the studio has been doing its own thing for over a decade now.

They want a proper sequel to older games like Battlefield 3 and 4, which will also have similar features to those games.

Other users also expressed their opinions on the issue since the community's dissatisfaction is at an all-time high with the release of Battlefield 2042. One person believes that all EA is thinking about right now is how to develop the next game. There is a difference between developing new games and recreating old ones from scratch.

For many, the problem with Battlefield 2042 is more than one, as several decisions have been unsuccessful, as fans are concerned.

The lack of content and basic features have always been a problem with the players. Battlefield 2042 is about to complete eight months in circulation, but new guns and more have not been added.

One player thinks that Ripple Effect might be able to do a better job as far as game development is concerned. Currently, the studio is being used as a support, and are mainly involved with Portal mode.

Battlefield 2042 introduced All Out Warfare, which would lead to battles between 128 players. While the mode has not been well received, some think that the idea is fine but the execution lacks in quality.

One fan thinks that making a remaster of Battlefield 3 will help to bring the fans back.

Some have suggested that the environment should be more interactable. One player thinks that the elevator system of Battlefield 4 is a perfect example of how the environment should be.

With the problems surrounding Battlefield 2042, players think it's better to go back to older games in the series. One player suggested that unless DICE fixes the issue, the community should just play Battlefield 1. Another player said that Battlefield V also deserves an equal amount of respect.

While Andrew Wilson and his team at EA are thinking about the next Battlefield game, players have landed their verdict. The strong consensus for the new game is to contain features that worked well in older games like Battlefield 1 and 4.

Given that the new additions to Battlefield 2042 have not worked, DICE's responsibility should be towards bringing back fan-favorite features from the past.

