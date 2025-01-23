5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream

HoYoverse recently announced that the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream will premiere on January 24, 2025, at 7 am (UTC-5). With the Special Program being available to watch on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Genshin Impact, there is a ton of new content for players to look forward to in the upcoming update, including new characters, events, weapons, and so on.

Keeping that in mind, this article will talk about five things that you can expect from the Genshin Impact 5.4 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream: 5 things to look forward to during the Special Program

1) Redemption codes

As with every Special Program, the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream is expected to reveal three limited-time redemption codes. These codes will reward players with 100 Primogems each, along with other in-game resources such as Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero’s Wits, and Mora. Players are advised to redeem these codes quickly, as they usually expire within 24 hours of the livestream.

2) New character - Yumemizuki Mizuki

According to the recent drip-marketing by HoYoverse, players will be seeing Yumemizuki Mizuki as the featured 5-star character in the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. She is an Anemo Catalyst user, and as per the latest leaks, she is expected to fill the role of a Sub-DPS/Healer.

During the 5.4 livestream, players can expect a detailed demonstration of her abilities, animations, and playstyle.

Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki kit leaks: Skill, burst, role and more abilities

3) Rerun banners

Alongside the debut of Mizuki, the 5.4 update will also feature rerun banners of popular characters. Based on leaks from reliable sources, Wriothesley is expected to appear in the first half of the update, alongside Mizuki's own banner.

Whereas Sigewinne and Furina are likely to return with their own rerun banners in the second half of the update. These reruns will provide an opportunity for players to acquire or refine Constellations for these characters. During the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream, players can expect the developer to officially announce the rerun banners and their respective orders.

4) New weapons

A new 5-star Catalyst, specifically designed as Yumemizuki Mizuki’s signature weapon, is set to debut in version 5.4. In addition to that, players can also expect a free 4-star event-exclusive polearm called Brief Pavilion Chatter to be introduced during the Genshin Impact 5.4 livestream. The Special Program will likely include details about the stats, passive effects, and availability of these weapons.

5) New events

The Genshin Impact 5.4 update will bring a variety of events for players to enjoy and immerse themselves in. The main event is expected to take place in the Inazuma region, offering storyline content and event challenges, and rewarding players with a generous amount of Primogems.

Other notable events may include a Fishing event, a tower battle event, and Anecdotes, which will allow players to interact with characters in the overworld. The livestream will provide a sneak peek of these events, along with their rewards and mechanics.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

