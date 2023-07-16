5 things Honkai Star Rail can learn from Genshin Impact

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse's new role-playing gacha game. The latest release from the publisher has some similarities to its older sibling Genshin Impact. However, both games are starkly different from each other. Given how long Genshin Impact has reigned supreme in the gaming scene, it is unsurprisingly superior to Honkai Star Rail.

That said, this article discusses five things Star Rail can learn from Genshin Impact.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Refined gameplay and four other things Honkai Star Rail can learn from Genshin Impact

1) Detailed map exploration

Scalegorge Waterscape is a new area releasing in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact is an open-world game with an enormous map that players can freely explore. Star Rail has extensive spaces as playable areas but usually lets players explore only small hallways and roads. Most of its map borders are blocked with barriers, some of which look like playable areas but remain inaccessible.

Furthermore, Genshin has a diversity of biomes and landscapes. In comparison, Star Rail may feel lackluster and bland, as most areas feel similar.

2) More in-game events in every version

An upcoming event in Version 1.2 (Image via Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel)

Genshin is a live service game that rewards its players through various events. At least three monthly events allow players to obtain more primogems and wish for their desired characters.

However, compared to its older sibling, Honkai Star Rail has fewer monthly events. Trailblazers, especially F2P players, will struggle to acquire the 5-star character they fancy if there aren’t many events in each version.

Thus, the developers should increase the number of events in every version and reward players with Stellar Jades and in-game items. With this change, there will be more events each month, and after completing them, Trailblazers can obtain more Stellar Jades to warp and get their desired 5-star character and Light Cone.

3) In-depth campaign story

In Genshin Impact, the main story quests of every arc are divided into multiple parts that release with each version of the game. Each arc of Genshin takes at least six to seven versions to complete, allowing players to understand the lore.

The storytelling feels perfectly paced and detailed, as each quest has a thorough narration, allowing players to enjoy and savor various moments.

Star Rail's story quests for each arc are also divided into multiple parts, released with every version. However, the parts of each story's arc are very short, with the last one ending in less than two versions.

Therefore, the quests feel fast-paced and rushed compared to Genshin, leading to confusion about the in-game situation and, as a result, player dissatisfaction.

4) Gameplay refinement

Star Rail's gameplay and combat could be more refined (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Honkai Star Rail's primary flaw is its gameplay and combat. The game's combat system is sound but could be polished further by adding more refined elements offered by its older sibling, Genshin Impact. The latter has many combat-based adjustments, including elemental reactions.

Elemental reactions bring out a massive amount of damage from the characters. As such, Honkai Star Rail's elemental response could be improved to dish out enormous damage and make the game more enjoyable. Trailblazers will find the game more entertaining by mixing their teams with multiple characters.

5) Variety of Relics and Planar Ornaments

New Relic set releasing in the upcoming version (Image via HoYoverse)

Many players love Genshin Impact because there are multiple domains for artifacts equivalent to Relics in Star Rail and boss arenas scattered across the map. The game has numerous artifacts for players to farm for and build their characters.

Compared to Genshin, the latter has 12 sets of Relics and eight sets of Planar Ornaments in the game's current version. As their diversity is low, Trailblazers might need more to do in the game after farming and obtaining every set.

Therefore, the game should have more diversity in Relics and Planar Ornaments to make it enjoyable for players.

While there may be other elements that Honkai Star Rail could adopt from Genshin, these five stick out the most.

