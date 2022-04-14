5 things to know before playing Ragnarok: The Lost Memories on PC

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories has officially gone from being just a mobile game to being available on PCs via Steam. This RPG with card battler elements can be played on Steam, but there is a lot to take in about this game. Like its mobile counterpart, it retains the idler system and auto-battle modes to make the grind in the game faster. However, even beyond that, there are things players should be aware of before they start playing.

What do players need to know before getting into Ragnarok: The Lost Memories?

Some players may want to play this as an idle game, and that is entirely possible. This free-to-play PC game has an auto-battle/idle mode, where players can just idle and grind all day, but this is more focused on playing Ragnarok: The Lost Memories on PC.

Some of the game will likely feel familiar to the fans of the Ragnarok franchise, since many of the game’s 200 dungeons are inspired by the dungeons that Ragnarok Online players have gone through in the past. However, there are some additional things that players should know.

Tips for getting into Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

5) There is no cross-play or cross-save

If a player has already acquired the game on their iOS or Android device, this might be a bad news. There is no cross-play or cross-save for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories. PC players can’t transfer their information over and play the game anytime they want.

It will be better for players to pick a device and play on it. The game might have interesting gameplay, but being unable to cross-progress may be a deal-breaker for some players.

4) Don’t skip cutscenes in the game

Cutscenes provide important story notes for players of Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, but that’s not the only reason why they should keep an eye on the cutscenes. Some cutscenes allow players a chance at getting gemstones (real money currency), though it is about 5-10 gemstones. For players who want chances at free currency, this is one way to do it.

3) Using EXP Potions before dungeons helps make the grind easier

Dungeons are the best place to farm EXP, since more powerful monsters tend to await in these areas. That is why it is a good idea to use EXP potions when going into dungeons to maximize growth and decrease the time it takes to level up. However, while these can be bought, they are also rewarded after defeating some bosses, as quest rewards, and login rewards.

2) Finish every sidequest possible

Sidequests are a viable source of rewards in Ragnarok: The Lost Memories. It is important to complete all the sidequests to get as many rewards as possible. On top of that, some cities, dungeons, and items also require sidequests to be completed first, so there is no downside when it comes to completing extra quests.

1) The card system is important to success in combat

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories features a card system to aid players in combat. It is more than just having a balanced and powerful team with great items. Having the right cards could be the difference between victory and defeat in this game.

In addition to having powerful attack cards, players should also have some support cards to overcome any obstacles. These include cards that heal, regenerate, or offer other useful buffs (or debuff for the enemy). It is a deep system, so players should keep an eye out for powerful cards.

The Ragnarok title is now available on PC, and with it comes all the gameplay that fans remember from the mobile version. PVE and PVP modes are still in the game, and players can dive into the game, whether they want to idle or just play the game themselves.

