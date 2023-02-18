5 things we know about the Uagadou Wizarding School from Hogwarts Legacy

Players may first hear about Uagadou [Wag-a-doo] from the 12th main quest in Hogwarts Legacy, The girl from Uagadou. In it, they will meet a girl from the prestigious wizarding school known as Uagadou.

Many people without in-depth knowledge of Harry Potter lore might be surprised to learn that there are other magic schools besides Hogwarts. In fact, there are many and Uagadou is one of the most prestigious. In this article we'll take a closer at the institution and go over all the information that is known so far.

5 facts about Uagadou Wizarding School that Hogwarts Legacy players may want to know

1) Origin of magic and the location of Uagadou

Many wizarding historians believe that magic originated in Africa, which is why it shouldn't be surprising to anyone that the largest magic school is also situated there.

Uagadou is situated on the “Mountains of Moon,” where students from all around the continent come to study. These mountains are so high and often surrounded by so many clouds that it ends up looking like they are floating mid-air.

2) Uagadou might even be older than Hogwarts

Other major wizarding schools in Harry Potter (Image via wizardingworld.com)

While there are many wizarding and witchcraft schools in the continent of Africa, none of them are as old as the prestigious Uagadou. Its age can be traced back at least a thousand years before the story of Harry Potter (1991), which makes it as old if not older than Hogwarts.

Its prestige is also regularly compared to that of Hogwarts as the school produces some of the most talented witches and wizards in the world. One of the graduates, Babajide Akingbade, went on to succeed Dumbledore as the Supreme Mugwump of the International Confederation of Wizards.

3) The students of Uagadou

The school has a very unique way of recruiting students. The Headmaster or Headmistress send out dream messengers to invite children in their dreams, who wake up with an inscribed stone in their hands.

These students often end up becoming experts in Astronomy, Alchemy, and self-transfiguration. They prefer to cast spells with hand gestures over using wands. Witches and Wizards of Uagadou can swiftly transform into whatever animal they want with just a wave of their hands.

4) How this school was introduced into the world of Harry Potter

Uagadou was first mentioned in the book Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The Triwizard Tournament had three schools competing, including Hogwarts, but the African institute was not one of them.

The school made a proper appearance in Pottermore, a website made by J.K. Rowling. It is a blog that mainly focuses on some of her newer works, news, and special feature articles. It is a great place to learn and keep up with the Harry Potter lore.

5) Etymology

The “Mountains of the Moon” are most likely located in western Uganda. Pottermore discusses the pronunciation of Uagadoo as Wag-a-doo, which might be a variant of the word Ouagadou, a commune in south-western Mali. It might have also been derived from the word Ouagadougou, which is the capital of Burkina Faso, a country in West Africa.

Uagadou seems to be another magical place where J.K. Rowling and others may possibly explore many new possibilities of storytelling and lore. Its vastly different culture could lead the way to many new experiences that books, movies or games could provide.

The magical world of Africa sounds very different from that of Hogwarts. African culture and lore could really influence the magic of the Uagadou students and create a brand new Harry Potter verse.

Who knows, there might even be more info about it in the upcoming updates of Hogwarts Legacy, which can be played on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will come out on other platforms like the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

