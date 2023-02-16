All Astronomy table locations in Hogwarts Legacy and how to use them

Astronomy tables are one of the numerous collectibles available at Hogwarts Legacy. But you must finish the 26th main quest Astronomy Class before you may start seeking these items.

As part of the quest, you will speak with Amit, one of your classmates obsessed with astronomy. Follow the instructions and waypoints as usual to reach the Astronomy table. Interact with it, and your aim will be to align the constellation pattern with the star by rotating the telescope clockwise or anticlockwise, adjusting and zooming in and out.

Players should remember that because the Tables are tied to stars, they can only be interacted with at night.

The following article will go through everything a player needs to know to complete all 15 Astronomy Tables.

Location of all Astronomy Tables and how to use them in Hogwarts Legacy

Astronomy Table 1/15

The first table is obtained automatically during the main quest Astronomy Class and can be seen in the South Hogwarts Region.

Constellation: Lyra

Method: Zoom in slightly and rotate the telescope clockwise to complete this task.

Astronomy Table 2/15

Second Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

North Ford Bog has the second Astronomy Table. Its location is near the San Bakar Tower.

Constellation: Centaurus

Method: Carefully spin the telescope clockwise while completely zooming out and adjusting it to the right.

Astronomy Table 3/15

Third Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The third table can be located west of the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame in the South Hogwarts Region.

Constellation: Scorpion

Method: Fully zoom out and rotate the telescope clockwise.

Astronomy Table 4/15

Fourth Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The fourth table is in the Forbidden Forest, south of Hippogriff Den.

Constellation: Draco

Method: Rotate clockwise and fully zoom out.

Astronomy Table 5/15

Fifth Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The fifth table lies in Hogwarts Valley, Brocburrow, atop a hill on the hamlet's outskirts.

Constellation: Corvus

Method: Zoom out and rotate the telescope anti-clockwise.

Astronomy Table 6/15

6th Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The sixth table can be found at the top of the tower in Hogwarts Valley, Keenbridge, southeast of the town.

Constellation: Capricorn

Method: Zoom out and gently rotate the telescope clockwise.

Astronomy Table 7/15

Seventh Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The seventh table is located in Hogsmeade Valley, west of Hogsfield Hamlet.

Constellation Leo.

Method: Zoom in and rotate the telescope anticlockwise, then adjust it slightly sideways.

Astronomy Table 8/15

Eighth Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The eighth table is in the Feldcroft Region, southwest of the Bandit Camps.

Constellation: Lacerta

Method: Zoom in while adjusting the telescope slightly to the right.

Astronomy Table 9/15

Ninth Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The ninth table is also in the Feldcroft Region, near the south Feldroft Floo Flame.

Constellation: Horolugium.

Method: Zoom in and adjust the telescope to the left, keep in mind that the largest star here is not part of the constellation.

Astronomy Table 10/15

10th Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The 10th table is in the Poidsear Coast, on the hill opposite the south Poidsear Coast Floo Flame.

Constellation: Hydra

Method: Zoom out fully and rotate clockwise while adjusting the angle accordingly.

Astronomy Table 11/15

11th Astronomy Table in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The 11th table is in Manor Cape, within the castle ruins.

Constellation: Sagittarius

Method: rotate clockwise slowly while zooming out till the stars align with the pattern.

Astronomy Table 12/15

12th Astronomy Table (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The 12th table is in Marunweem Lake, Northeast of Marunweem, near the treasure vault.

Constellation: Canis Major

Method: Zoom in and rotate clockwise till the largest star aligns with the dog's neck.

Astronomy Table 13/15

13th Astronomy Table (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The 13th table is in Cragcroftshire, south of the town or southeast of the Cragcroft hamlet.

Constellation: Cetus

Method: Zoom out and rotate the telescope anti-clockwise slowly till the pattern aligns with the stars

Astronomy Table 14/15

14th Astronomy Table (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The 14th table is in Clagmar Coast, directly south of Clagmar Castle or South Clagmar Coast Floo Flame.

Constellation: Lupus

Method: Zoom in and rotate clockwise slowly.

Astronomy Table 15/15

15th Astronomy Table (Image via WB Games and YouTube/Thomas' Trophy Tutorials)

The last table is in Hogwarts Castle Grounds, just outside the Greenhouses. You will be able to fly there with a broom.

Constellation: Phoenix

Method: Fully zoom out and slightly rotate clockwise.

