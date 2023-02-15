Fact Check: Can you breed a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy?

As part of the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy features many unique beasts, creatures that wander the game's Highlands. The game has 13 mystical beasts, and while some are common and easy to capture, the Phoenix is considered the rarest and most difficult to catch, as players can find just one in the game.

Beasts must be lured before you can capture them. This can be accomplished by using beast feed obtained from Poppy Sweetings and a magic nab-sack to grab them.

The same steps must be followed to capture a Phoenix, although this can only be achieved through a specific quest. The following article covers all the details about the Phoenix.

Is it possible to breed Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy?

Magical beast Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

The Phoenix is an uncommon bird with great magical abilities. It was reborn from its ashes after bursting into flames.

Among the 13 beasts, the Phoenix is the only one you cannot breed. Furthermore, there will only be one available in the game that you will be able to capture. All the other 12 beasts can be bred in the Room of Requirements.

Where to find a Phoenix and how to capture it

Before attempting to capture a Phoenix, players must first fulfill specific prerequisites. The ability to capture creatures and the Room of Requirement must be unlocked. To do so, players must complete two quests in Hogwarts Legacy: "The Elf, The Nab-Sack, And The Loom" and "The Helm of Urthot," after which they will be able to catch beasts and place them in their Vivariums.

Deek's final quest will be the "Phoenix Rising," which is the only way to capture the rare bird. Players must follow the quest marker to the southern part of Hogwarts and fly to the Phoenix Mountains. From there, they will face off against enemies, such as gangs of poachers, as they make their way through the cave. After defeating them, players will see the Phoenix for the first time.

To capture it, players must follow the tracks left by the mythical beast. Along the way, they will encounter aggressive spiders and poachers. At the pinnacle of the mountain, players will confront the Phoenix for the final time, and with the help of the nab-sack, they can ultimately tame the beast.

To conclude the quest, return to the Room of Requirement and talk to Deek. Thereafter, you will have successfully completed the quest and captured the Phoenix.

About Room of Requirement, Vivarium and Nab-Sack

Room of Requirement is the 17th main mission in Hogwarts Legacy, which grants you access to a personal room that you may design and conjure in your own unique style.

Vivarium is a conjured place inside the Room of Requirement where you can let your beasts run free, feed them, pet them, and use them when required.

Nab-sack is an item that can be obtained by completing the main quest "The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom." The item lets you capture beasts while exploring the Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy.

