5 things to know before playing Battlefield 2042

With Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts might be aiming for the biggest and most chaotic Battlefield release to date. Taking the series back to the near-future era, the game will feature multiplayer modes only. Of course, players might criticize the game because it lacks a single-player counterpart.

The preview of Battlefield 2042 garnered an opportunity to test out Conquest mode. It featured a huge map, 128 player lobbies, many vehicles, and a lot of mayhem. The open-beta received a mixed response and DICE have promised to rectify the mistakes at launch.

Before players lose themselves in Battlefield 2042’s action-packed simulated warfare, it's worth going through five aspects that they might like to know.

Five things for players to keep in mind before playing Battlefield 2042

1) About the series

Battlefield 2042 is the latest iteration of the first-person military shooter franchise. The series has moved back and forth through different timelines, exploring the turmoil of World Wars and Modern Combat. Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company, and Battlefield 4 have been the most successful games of the series. In 2042, the franchise is returning to its futuristic combat era but does not include a single-player campaign.

2) Destructible Environment

A destructible environment has been one of the signature styles of the series and it’s no different in Battlefield 2042. Players can once again destroy walls and buildings- giving them ways to get cheeky kills on their opponents. Several explosives, including grenades, heavy artillery, and vehicles can be used to blast through walls exposing the players hiding inside.

3) Game modes

Battlefield 2042 has revamped some fan-favorite modes and will also bring some fresh experience to multiplayer. Conquest and Breakthrough modes will feature 128 player fights instead of the usual 64, notching up the level of chaos.

A new mode called “Battlefield Portal” is going to be incorporated and it’s basically going to be a crossover between previous installments of the series with the inclusion of a modern arsenal. Hazard Zone will be another mode where players can join a four-member squad; locating and retrieving data scattered throughout the map.

4) Maps

Battlefield 2042 will feature thirteen maps upon release. The seven maps included in the primary multiplayer are Hourglass, Discarded, Manifest, Kaleidoscope, Orbital, Breakaway, and Renewal. The Portal mode will feature six different maps namely - Battle of the Buldge, El Alamein, Arica Harbor, Valparaiso, Caspian Border, and Noshahr Canals.

5) Raytracing Support

Battlefield 2042 will have support for ray tracing limited to PC. Nvidia DLSS will help in improving the performance of the game at higher resolution while ray-traced ambient occlusion will help in enhancing the image quality of the game. Optimization of system latency will also be possible via Nvidia Reflex.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Battlefield 2042 will be released on November 19 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S. It will also feature cross-platform play, a first in the series.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider