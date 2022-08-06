5 things that make a good horror game great

Players have encountered a diverse range of horror games over the years, featuring shooting, post-apocalyptic, narrative-driven, and action-based plots. These horror games pull in players like leeches.

It's true that each horror game has a unique feature that sets it apart from the rest. While some games like Silent Hill 2 primarily focus on the psychological components, others like Resident Evil combine action and horror.

As player preferences change, developers are facing more competition. The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2 are the clearest instances of how some developers go above and beyond to captivate players' attention and emotions. These two games made everyone cry with their powerful and emotionally engaging storylines in addition to featuring horror and survivor components.

Here are 5 aspects that make a good horror game great

5) Surviving elements

Players in horror games must utilize all available means of survival. Although completing missions is the main goal, players need all the resources at their disposal. These materials assist them in completing their tasks as well as navigating potentially hazardous situations.

Weapons, tools, scenery, and abilities are some of the things that make a horror game good. For instance, Deacon, a motorcyclist in Days Gone, uses every resource at his command to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.

The fact that players in Days Gone must repair and refuel their bikes makes the game more difficult because there are times when they may find themselves stranded in a horde region without enough fuel. At this point, the sense of urgency to avoid being ambushed by the sight of the horde increases the anxiety and the rush of adrenaline.

4) Atmosphere

A compelling atmosphere elevates the tone of the horror game. It intensifies the game's mood and raises the stakes for unpredictable gameplay. The ability to frighten players in ways that opponents cannot is owned by the atmosphere. Therefore, the atmosphere is important since it makes the gameplay more eerie and terrifying.

There were many eerie landscapes in Resident Evil 4. However, when Leon arrived, the game's intended horror tone was lost. Leon then entered the lab where he came across regenerators and this is when the atmosphere started to pick up.

3) Unpredictable threats

Unpredictability adds a sense of curiosity that draws players and helps stimulate their interest in what lies ahead. Instead of being pushed into danger right away in the game, players need to be enticed into it. The most terrifying thing is the unknown.

Unpredictability also aids in modifying the players' attitudes. Traps, enemy encounters, and attacks by dangerous creatures are all examples of unforeseen risks. Threats like these destroy players' sense of comfort and make them more anxious.

The factor of surprise, which horror depends on, can take many different forms in a videogame. Sometimes, all it takes is a jumpscare, which is something that the Outlast series is great at.

2) Background score

The essence of horror games is background music. This can add to players' dread and anticipation. An ominous setting with unsettling sound effects can easily make one's feet quake. Isolated noises made by sound designers are compelling but what makes those noises frightful is their time and context.

The sound of a woman screaming will cause gamers to leap out of their seats as they enter a specific location. Players will be persuaded that danger is present due to a rapid surge in music. In addition, even when the player is staring at something uninteresting like a menu screen, distinct stabbing sounds will be played.

1) An ordinary protagonist

A horror game's main character shouldn't be overpowered because this destroys suspense and destroys the element of reality. It's appropriate for the main character to be underprepared, have no combat experience, and lack relevant understanding of the situation. The gaming experience is made more realistic with characters that are comparable to real people.

In a horror game, it's a good idea to start by placing the player at a disadvantage. A protagonist might have certain imperfections since players relate to such characters because it makes them fundamentally human.

