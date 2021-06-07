5 times Dr Disrespect lost his cool on live stream

Dr Disrespect is not known for his politeness on the live stream. But the 'Two Time' has a way with his antics that his audience adores. Even after getting banned from Twitch, Doc restarted his streaming career on Facebook, and the Champions Club took him to millions of subscribers in no time.

Doc is currently one of the most prominent Call of Duty: Warzone streamers on Facebook. He streams the game nearly daily, and the Champions Club cannot get enough of one man raging over the entire map.

Warzone is not one of the games with the best build, and Raven Software is quite aware of it. Every update has tons of bugs in it, and players complain all the time about how the game ruins their experience. Doc is no different, but Warzone is not his first rodeo when it comes to raging.

The many times Dr Disrespect has rage quit on live stream

1) Doc calls Fortnite overrated and tweets out to his followers

In August 2019, after losing a game of Fortnite, Doc raged so hard that he started sharing his thoughts on Twitter. He hated the one-hit shotguns that got him killed in intense situations after dealing good damage to the opponent.

Fortnite is the most overrated soulless game in the history of game development.



Period.



Gaming industry, lets move on. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 28, 2019

2) Doc uninstalls PUBG after failing to lang sniper shots

Screenshot via YouTube/ChampionsClub

Dr Disrespect demonstrated on stream how he could not land accurate sniper shots from every angle in PUBG. He claimed his shots did not go where the crosshairs were. Instead, they hit the cover below. Ultimately he fell to the enemy across from him and immediately uninstalled the game.

3) Shields in Apex pissed off the Doc

Dr Disrespect completely hated the shielding mechanism in Apex. He dealt a lot of damage to the enemies, but the shield deflected the majority that the enemies pull up in Apex. The Champions Club has witnessed Dr Disrespect bashing his desktop and leaving the stream after dying at the hands of a player cowering behind the shield in Apex Legends.

4) Doc fits of rage over a teammate in Rainbow Six Siege

Screenshot via YouTube/ChampionsClub

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter which requires communication between teammates. However, Doc's teammate in this particular match got in front of his line of sight during a tense moment and got both of them killed. Dr Disrespect immediately quit the game while calling his teammates all kinds of names.

5) Doc shuts down PS4, complains about audio issues in Modern Warfare 2019

Screenshot via YouTube/ChampionsClub

Dr Disrespect could not take it any further after getting spawn trapped and killed repeatedly in a Hackney Yard Headquarters match. He immediately shut down the game and turned off his console altogether.

Watch the video below for more epic rage moments from the Two Time:

