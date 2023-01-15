5 times Valkyrae has been shipped with streamers and content creators

The concept of shipping content creators and streamers has become commonplace in recent years after personalities such as Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Dream have come to be known as globally beloved figures for their Twitch and YouTube content.

With millions of fans under their belts, many in the community love to ship their favorite streamers with one another. It sometimes even leads to a serious obsession over a fictional relationship that has no basis in reality.

Rachell "Valkyrae" herself has talked about the difficulties she faces when fans try to ship her with her male colleagues and friends, but that has certainly not stopped people from talking about them. Here are some of the big names linked to the 100 Thieves co-owner during her time as a top online creator.

5 times Valkyrae was shipped with or rumored to have been in a relationship with a streamer or content creator

5) HasanAbi

Rachell has had multiple on-stream interactions with political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi," and a pretty big rumor was going around during the later half of 2022 that the two were dating. Parasocial fans went out of their way to prove the point with extensive "research" and collated data in long Reddit posts.

The fact that both accomplished streamers have collaborated a lot is not out of the question, but seems to have indicated to certain parts of their communities that they were dating. However, neither has ever talked about the subject nor are there any explicit implications for the same.

4) Blaustoise

Almost eight months ago, people in Valkyrae's chat had started to ship her with Twitch streamer and ex-Riot Games employee Blaustoise. Things got so out of hand that it forced her to release a statement online asking people to not ship her with any and all single-male friends who she comes in contact with.

Here's how Blaustoise himself reacted when an audience member asked him about it:

"Stop shipping people. It's really f*cking weird... Just stop doing it."

It's clear that both the streamers were quite done with the people trying to ship them.

3) Dream

Minecraft sensation Dream was another streamer who was shipped with Valkyrae by many on the internet. However, she had quite a big reaction when she got the news while playing Valorant, and vehemently disliked the notion of being shipped with Dream.

Pokimane, who was playing with her at the time, pointed out that a donation mentioned the ship, eliciting this reaction:

"Oh my god, that's terrible. I'm almost 30, shut the f*ck up! Are you kidding me? That's a terrible, terrible thing to say. Yeah, I'm going to jail."

As such, she effectively shut down that line of conversation.

2) Corpse Husband

Back in November 2020, there was rumor going around the internet that Vakyrae was in a relationship with the reclusive singer-songwriter and Among US sensation, Corpse Husband, after a tweet claiming the same went viral. It got serious enough that Rachell had to address it on livestream.

The tweet referred to a screengrab from Discord where Corpse Husband appeared to have expressed interest in being romantically involved with Valkyrae. However, the streamer quickly stopped the speculation and explained that the conversation was about the fishnets she was wearing and not about a relationship at all.

1) Sykkuno

YouTube streamer Sykkuno is perhaps the most popular ship for Valkyrae. The two friends have been collaborating on content and playing video games for a long time. As a result, certain fans love to make up a connection between the two, even though both have denied the claims multiple times.

The rumors and speculation of there being a secret relationship only intensified when they started living under the same roof, along with other creators.

Videos with titles such as the one above, while not explicitly labeling them as couples, do erroneously hint that they are more than friends.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes