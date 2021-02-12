"I'm almost 30!": Valkyrae reacts to being shipped with Dream

One of the relationships that the internet has been shipping lately is between Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Minecraft streamer, Dream. However, it didn't take long for Valkyrae to shut the idea of the ship down.

In a brief clip from Imane "Pokimane" Anys' stream, a viewer supposedly donated and referred to Valkyrae as her shipped name with Dream. In other words, the name is a combination of both Dream and Valkyrae if they were to ever be in a relationship.

After getting the donation, Pokimane told Valkyrae about the shipped name as a joke, saying:

"By the way Ray, someone donated to me to tell you that your username is like your ship name with Dream. And I'm... I don't even want to tell you."

Valkyrae was immediately against the donation and the idea of the ship. She even highlighted the age difference between her and Dream.

"Oh my god, that's terrible. I'm almost 30, shut the f**k up! Are you kidding me? That's a terrible, terrible thing to say. Yeah, I'm going to jail."

Fans also shipped Corpse Husband and Valkyrae

Another high profile ship that fans started pushing was Corpse Husband and Valkyrae. There have been numerous times in the past where Corpse and Valkyrae have had candid conversations, and they certainly have fun streams together.

Apparently, some viewers took that as an indication that a relationship was brewing between the two. However, it's more likely that the two streamers just share a good friendship.

Valkyrae addressed fans on Twitter who claimed that she was flirting with Corpse and said:

"I am going to show you exactly how it looks, because I don't want anyone to suspect anything.....I'm not flirting with my friends , it's just so gross to me, I can't."

As much as fans want some of these streamers to be in a relationship, the reality is most of them are just good friends.