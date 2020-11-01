'I'm not flirting with my friends': Valkyrae addresses relationship rumours with Corpse Husband 

In light of a recent screenshot doing the rounds, Valkyrae recently addressed rumours linking her to Corpse Husband, where she stated that she does not flirt with her friends.

Rachel Hofstetter, a.k.a. Valkyrae, is one of the most popular female streamers in the world today, with millions of followers across various social media platforms.

She has certainly come a long way since her GameStop days and has witnessed a monumental rise over the course of her career.

Let me tell you this, Rae is the fastest growing live streamer in the entire world, and now the biggest female gaming streamer in the world. And I'm here to celebrate this!!!! Keep it up, Rae! https://t.co/Ox9haa3Ulb — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) October 16, 2020

Of late, she has been dominating the YouTube charts with her Among Us streams, where she often plays alongside prominent streamers such as Pokimane, PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, and Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband is the internet's latest sensation, who is in the midst of a prolonged purple patch at the moment, considering his unprecedented rise over the past few months. An instant fan favourite, Corpse Husband has won over the entire internet with his mysterious persona, groovy songs and deep, rumbling voice.

He is one of the most popular faceless YouTubers in the world today and his personal life continues to remain a hotbed for intense speculation and interest. Corpse Husband and Valkyrae seem to share a great camaraderie, however, this was misinterpreted as 'flirtatious' recently, when a user clipped a chat between the two in such a way, that it appeared they were flirting.

The conversation between the two, was as follows:

corpse asked valkyrae where she got her fishnet arm things because he wants some?? I LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/XVrx04tXnG — leonardo. (@corpsions) October 30, 2020

What the user did, was that he very conveniently cropped out the first part of their conversation and just kept the portion where Corpse Husband says 'I want'.

This instantly led to relationship rumours between the two, which were quashed by Valkyrae during a recent stream.

Valkyrae x Corpse Husband

The truth is that, Valkyrae and Corpse Husband are nothing more than good friends, who share a jovial bond.

Keeping this in mind, Valkyrae found the entire link up with Corpse Husband ridiculous as she spoke about the entire situation online:

"So I wanted to address this, because there is someone on Twitter, yesterday during the stream , who screenshotted and was like 'Oh Rae is flirting with Corpse'."

"I am going to show you exactly how it looks, because I don't want anyone to suspect anything.....I'm not flirting with my friends , it's just so gross to me, I can't. "

She then clarifies and reveals that she and Corpse Husband were speaking about fishnet apparel and how the entire conversation was clipped out of context:

"So this is what is clipped out of context ...I just want to clarify, he's just asking where I got the fishnet from because he also is looking for it okay.

"So please, if you're that f*****g weirdo trying to clip everything , I just wanted to clarify and make that very clear. "

She ends by making an appeal to viewers to not ship her with Corpse Husband or any her friends:

"The last thing I want is people thinking that I talk to my friends like that, that's not okay , I don't like that, I don't want to be shipped with my friends , I legit don't want that. "