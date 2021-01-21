"I do wish I wasn't straight": Valkyrae and Pokimane opens up about their sexual orientation

On a recent episode of the Offline TV podcast, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter talked about her sexuality and wished she "was not straight.”

The hosts discussed a range of topics related to women. Imane “Pokimane” Anys talked about how the podcast should have routine discourse related to female issues since all of the hosts are women. Valkyrae suggested that the group should talk about guys instead.

The group wide accepted the suggestion as Lily “LilyPichu” Ki began asking Valkyrae prodding questions. Eventually, Valkyrae ended up wishing that she “wasn’t straight.”

Throwback to when Valkyrae, Pokimane, talked about their sexual orientations

As can be seen in the video, Valkyrae initially suggested that the group talk about female issues. Pokimane suggested that the group talk about “boys,” which led to LilyPichu’s following question.

“So guys, do you like boys?”

In response, Pokimane ended up saying that she sometimes doesn’t like guys, while Valkyrae said that she wishes she “was not straight.”

“Sometimes I just don’t understand boys and when I don’t understand boys, I am like f**k it. Sometimes I just want ot give up but also like, you can’t really give up your sexuality. It’s a bit beyond you.”

The group burst into laughter as Valkyrae went on to explain that she has actually seriously considered “changing” sexual preferences but failed to do so.

“You know, I always admire girls, they are so sweet and caring and just so kind and loving and perfect precious beings on this planet, and I’m just no attracted.”

Valkyrae and Pokimane have thousands of over-obsessed fans who are always on the lookout for any new information they can get about streamers' personal lives. Their discussion made one thing clear. Valkyrae and Pokimane are both straight.