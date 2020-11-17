Twitch quite literally brings the party to Pokimane, Valkyrae, and xChocoBars in bathtubs 

Recently, Twitch streamers Pokimane, Valkyrae, xChocoBars, and starsmitten showed off an unforgettable gift that Twitch sent to them in their own backyard.

The gift was in the form of an arena that was set up in their house with customized bathtubs and other memorabilia such as slippers, and a huge tent with a projector inside. There was also a dining table and little placards with photos of Bob Ross and the Twitch logo along with numerous balloons.

Everything mentioned above was in addition to drinks and various food items, including a cake. It is no secret that Twitch has come under a lot of scrutiny over the past few months with various issues coming to the fore. The gesture indicates that Twitch is actively trying to move past these issues and show a little love to their content creators.

Of late, Twitch has been at the receiving end of quite a bit of criticism. Twitch seems to be constantly looking for ways to circumvent ad-blockers, which resulted in the platform deciding to lower the quality for users who use uBlock.

This is, of course, in addition to the huge DMCA scandal that has still not been completely resolved. After initially promising to automatically delete the problematic content, Twitch may have been handing out bans to streamers for posting content that has received copyright claims.

Recently, the platform sent a birthday gift to streamer HasanAbi. The streamer received a chain honoring his recently deceased dog “Fish”. In Pokimane, Valkyrae, xChocoBars, and starsmitten's case, Twitch seems to have outdone itself and sent out a gift for no particular occasion.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female streamers around and Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter is a popular Fortnite content creator. The two streamers live with xChocoBars and starsmitten, who are both notable content creators.

xChocoBars’ real name is Janet Rose, and she, like starsmitten, is a League of Legends streamer. starsmitten’s real name is Celine, and she has recently been streaming Valorant, as well. Regardless, as you can see in Valkyrae’s video below, Twitch took over their backyard to set up the elaborate gift.

It consisted of colorful customized bathtubs, a tent with a projector, and a sitting area, along with a dining area. What’s more, the Bob Ross placard that you see in the video is a throwback to a recent hilarious moment that Pokimane was involved in, during a stream.

As you can see, the gift was very well-received, and the three streamers were quite excited upon receiving it. Twitch's recent bad press alleging that the company does not care about its content creators is not undone by this but the gesture seems like a step in the right direction. What is unfortunate is that starsmitten was not in town to receive her part of the gift.