While Pokimane started as a video game streamer, she has, over the past year, hosted quite a few ‘just chatting’ streams as well. Recently, Pokimane had announced her digital avatar, becoming the latest notable streamer to join the ‘Vtuber phenomenon.’ She has also grown popular because of her cheerful personality and the ability to engage with her fans for hours together.

While there have been a plethora of controversies that she has been involved in over the past year or so, things appear to have changed since her return. Pokimane has recently been playing Among Us with notable personalities such as Ninja and PewDiePie. She even featured on American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Among Us stream.

Recently, she appeared for refusing ‘free gifts’ and donations from her viewers, and even gave a surprise visit to Twitch streamer Sykkuno, all caught on camera. Regardless, it appears as if Pokimane is well and truly past her recent controversies.

Image Credits: gamepow.com

Pokimane was not expecting this while trying to mimic American painter Bob Ross

Bob Ross is a popular American painter and the creator/host of the show, ‘The Joy of Painting.’ His YouTube channel has around 4.3 million subscribers, and he posts various instructional painting videos on the platform. In a recent stream, Pokimane was trying out one of his guided videos related to painting a scenery.

As she went on, Pokimane actually looked rather impressive and was on her way to create a rather beautiful painting, as you can see below. However, something that the painter said caught her off-guard.

Image Credits: Pokimane Stan, YouTube

While explaining about painting clouds, Bob Ross ended up saying the following:

“See there? I get excited when I see these. They turn me on.”

Advertisement

Needless to say, Pokimane was stunned upon hearing this. She turned around to face the camera quickly, looking very confused. Unable to make sense of what the painter had said, she eventually exclaimed ‘what?’ rather comically and decided to continue painting. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.