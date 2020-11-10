Twitch to reduce stream quality for using adblocker on platform

Recently, reports have emerged stating that Twitch is reducing the stream quality to 480p if viewers use a certain adblocker.

The streaming platform has tried to come up with ways to circumvent ad-blockers as they are the chief source of revenue for the company. With various methods not exactly working, it has now started restricting the stream quality for users who use uBlock Origin.

This effectively means that Twitch viewers who want to have an ‘ad-free’ experience will have to do with a stream quality of 480 or 360p. Various Twitch users have been caught off-guard, with popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1 declaring his decision to be unethical.

Earlier, the platform had tested automated mid-roll ads that streamers had no control over. The move drew flak from all corners, with streamers worried about the impact these ads would have over their viewers. It was criticized by both streamers and viewers alike, and Twitch decided to stop the ‘test’ after three days.

Moreover, just last month, the platform had appeared to find a way to circumvent ad-blockers, which meant that users who had them enabled were still getting ads on their streams.

These decisions indicate that Twitch is actively trying out ways to do away with ad-blockers, a fight that the platform has lost so far.

Livestreaming is not TV, it doesn't just pause for Twitch to make a buck -- viewers need to push back on big moments being missed for greed.



Streamers need to fight for control over what advertises on their channel and when.



There's no joke here.



Support streamers, not Twitch. — Twitch UnSupport (@TwichTVSupport) November 6, 2020

Currently, only viewers who use uBlock Origin seem to be affected and can only stream at 360p or 480p.

With no official confirmation or statement from Twitch, there has been speculation that the reduced stream quality might be the result of an error or bug.

Twitch thinks we'll turn off adblock if they knock it down to 480p, good one



how about putting that same energy and resources into fixing your dogshit DMCA practices pic.twitter.com/xUMGrwWunc — Punguin (@PunguinVevo) November 5, 2020

However, only users with that particular ad-blocker appear to have been affected until now, which indeed suggests that the situation is not the result of a glitch.