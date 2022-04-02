5 tips to beat Abyss Lectors and Heralds in Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Travelers will have to beat several Abyss Lectors and Heralds in Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss Floor 12, so they might as well get some basic tips to aid them. This is when Travelers fight them:

Floor 12, Chamber 2, Second Half: One Fathomless Flames, One Violet Lightning, and One Wicked Torrents

One Fathomless Flames, One Violet Lightning, and One Wicked Torrents Floor 12, Chamber 3, First Half: Two Fathomless Flames

Two Fathomless Flames Floor 12, Chamber 3, Second Half: Two Wicked Torrents

These enemies aren't particularly dangerous to experienced players, but they can be a chore to go through, given their high HP and shields. Lesser-skilled players might need some tips to clear this content more quickly in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Five tips for Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12's Abyss Lectors and Heralds

5) Try to have the Elemental Bursts up (or near it) before fighting them

Having an Elemental Burst at the start of a fight is always a massive advantage in the player's favor. Generally, any Traveler attempting the Spiral Abyss's hardest floors in Genshin Impact 2.6 should already be able to spam Elemental Bursts. However, this small tip can help shave off a player's time by a few seconds, especially if they don't have good artifacts or weapons.

4) Take advantage of the current Blessing

The first Blessing of Genshin Impact 2.6 (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6's Blessings all focus on Normal Attacks causing several effects. Ergo, Travelers shouldn't hesitate to throw out a Normal Attack or two to each Abyss Lector and Herald they might fight on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

It would benefit Ayato owners who use him in the first team. Chamber 3's first half has two Fathomless Flames that he could easily dispatch, especially because he benefits from the current Blessing.

3) Cryo units are valuable for fights in the second half

Ayaka is currently the second-most used 5-star character for Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss (Image via miHoYo)

The second half of Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 features three Abyss Heralds: Wicked Torrents in total. Their shields are weak to Cryo attacks, and the quicker their shields are depleted, the more likely the player will get three stars from that fight. Hence, Travelers should prioritize using their best Cryo units if they wish to clear this content as quickly as possible.

Some Cryo units have better-than-usual usage rates right now (according to SpiralAbyss.org):

Ayaka

Ganyu

Shenhe

Remember to place them in the second team, as that's the one that will be fighting the Abyss Heralds in the second half. Also, freezing these enemies is extremely valuable in reducing the likeliness of dying in the Spiral Abyss.

2) Positioning

Generally speaking, most characters in Genshin Impact 2.6 can benefit from having enemies grouped up together because it makes:

Elemental Reactions easier if the enemies are of different elements

Hitting them with Elemental Skills and Bursts easier

The enemies in the player's line of sight, so they won't get blindsided

The Abyss Lectors and Herald fight in the Spiral Abyss already has the three foes near one another. Similarly, the player must also remember their own positioning, as they can lose a lot of HP given that three enemies will be attacking them at once.

1) Anemo Shred is still useful

Floor 12, Chamber 2, Second Half features three enemies of different elements. Thankfully, Swirl can help quickly destroy the Abyss Lectors and Herald's shields, which ties into the important aspect of positioning them all together. For example, swirling the Herald's Hydro into the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames' shield is viable.

Not to mention, units like Kazuha and Venti can still deal a terrific amount of damage with their Elemental Bursts in this situation. A 4-piece Viridescent Venerer is still incredibly valuable, as it increases Swirl DMG and reduces the Abyss Lectors and Herald's Elemental RES.

