5 tips to land accurate headshots in Free Fire OB26 version

The OB26 version of Garena Free Fire was recently released, bringing several new features and changes to the game.

The battle royale title remains as competitive as ever, with players having to win matches in order to climb up the ranking system in the game.

One of the best things that players can do to defeat their opponents on the virtual battleground is to land accurate single-tap headshots.

This article provides some of the best tips for players to land headshots more efficiently in Garena Free Fire.

How can players land accurate headshots in Garena Free Fire?

#1 - Sensitivity settings

One of the most important factors to consider while attempting to land accurate headshots in Free Fire is the sensitivity settings.

Players can increase the red dot sight sensitivity to 95 and the general sensitivity to 100 for the most optimized settings to achieve one-tap headshots.

#2 - Layout settings

Players are not advised to adjust their initial layout settings in Free Fire because it can jumble up the gameplay and distract them. Instead, they are recommended to use three or four-finger claw settings to play the game.

The Joystick and Fire buttons should be in a convenient location where they can be dragged and tapped on.

#3 - Crosshair placement

A player's crosshair placement is another factor to consider when trying to land accurate headshots in Free Fire.

When free-roaming or fighting an opponent, a player should always point the crosshair slightly upwards, towards the horizon. This should be done so that when a shot is fired, the crosshair immediately points down at the enemy's head.

#4 - Drag headshot

To perform a one-tap headshot, players should drag the joystick button downwards and the fire button upwards at the same time. This will target the enemy's head and quickly knock them down with one shot.

A player can also crouch and fire as it increases agility and boosts accuracy.

#5 - Training

Players should make good use of the training grounds in Free Fire. They must train and grind until they are accustomed to all of the techniques and strategies to land a one-tap headshot.

