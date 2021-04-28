5 tips for landing accurate headshots in Free Fire's OB27 version

Garena Free Fire's OB27 update arrived this month, bringing in a lot of new features and characters. The battle royale title is now as challenging as ever, with players having to win matches in order to progress through the game's ranking system.

Accurate single-tap headshots are one of the most effective ways for players to beat their enemies on the virtual battlefield. This article shares some of the best tips for players to land more accurate headshots in Garena Free Fire's OB27 version.

How to land accurate headshots in Garena Free Fire's OB27 version?

#1 - Get the best sensitivity

The sensitivity setting is one of the most critical aspects when attempting to land accurate headshots in Free Fire.

Players can improve their settings by increasing the red dot sight sensitivity to 95 and the general sensitivity to 100 for one-tap headshots.

#2 - Layout

Setting up the layout is necessary (Image via KaranYT/YouTube)

It is not recommended for players to change their original layout settings in Free Fire as it will muddle up the gameplay and distract them. Instead, they are advised to play the game with three or four-finger claw settings.

The joystick and fire buttons should be placed in an easy-to-access position where they can be dragged and pressed.

#3 - Crosshair positioning

Always aim the crosshair upwards (Image via Karan YT/YouTube)

When attempting to land accurate headshots in Free Fire, another thing to consider is a player's crosshair positioning.

When free-roaming or battling an enemy, the crosshair should always be pointed slightly upwards towards the horizon. And when a shot is fired, the crosshair will automatically aim down at the enemy's head.

#4 - Practice drag-headshots

Drag-headshots are commonly practiced by Free Fire players (Image via KaranYT/YouTube)

To do a one-tap headshot, players must simultaneously drag the joystick button downwards and the shoot button upwards. This will target the enemy's head and knock them out with a single shot. Players can also crouch and fire, which improves agility and accuracy.

#5 - Grind on the training grounds

Players in Free Fire should make full use of the training grounds. They must regularly practice and grind until they are comfortable with all of the techniques and tactics used to land an accurate one-tap headshot.

