5 tips and tricks for beginners in Total War: Pharaoh

Total War: Pharaoh is a game based on the Egyptian theme, hovering over three factions with eight different leaders to choose from. The strategic city-building game is set around 2900 to 700 BC providing the visual delight of watching your structures rise from the ground. While you strive to enhance your own territory, other leaders are doing the same, and nearby leaders may eventually seek to expand and invade your territory.

However, this strategy game isn't just about waging war against other nations. There are tons of things you can do to be successful in Total War: Pharaoh, but these may not be obvious the first time you play the game. In this article, we've gathered a list of things that you need to keep in mind when playing the game.

Tips and tricks you should know before playing Total War: Pharaoh

1) Understand Unit Types

There are tons of unit types you can choose from in Total War: Pharaoh. (Image via Creative Assembly)

Your early defense in Total War: Pharaoh will include only infantry, regardless of any leader that you choose at the start. However, you might need more than just that in the later phase of the game. Bows and arrows, horses, and different weapons are essential to claiming victory.

While swords are the most basic weapons your troops can wield, you will also have access to other tools like axes and Khopeshes. These two weapons inflict great damage and are useful against flanking enemies.

Spears are usually paired with armor and shields that you have as a high first line of melee defense. When faced with chariots, these weapons can penetrate and through your enemies' armor.

Other units in Total War: Pharoh include Javelins, Clubs, Slings, and Chariots. You select from these weapon collections depending on your strategy and playstyle.

2) Set up outposts strategically

Building outposts in Total War: Pharaoh. (Image via Creative Assembly)

Outposts play a crucial role in the game, serving multiple purposes. They offer better defense by providing a clear view of incoming enemies and can also boost your province's economy. You need to strategically place these outposts, as they are valuable for your armies.

Having an outpost expands the areas your army can cover and allows your troops to regain the movement they've used to come to your aid. To maximize their benefits, you can use Lookout Towers to gain an Ambush bonus or construct Waystations for faster travel.

Monuments and Forts serve a similar purpose, making it easier to travel to other locations. The same idea applies to Trading Posts, which can be valuable for trade and diplomacy. If you want to build good relationships with other factions, constructing a Shrine is a wise choice.

3) Plan your construction

Building structures in Total War: Pharaoh. (Image via Creative Assembly)

In a city-building game, making efficient and intentional choices when constructing buildings is crucial. You want to avoid wasting resources and ensure every structure serves a purpose.

Don't concentrate all your efforts on one aspect; it's good to have Temples and City Guards, but it's equally important to maximize food and bronze production. This approach will support your armies by enabling proper recruitment and recovery.

Additionally, when you conquer new cities, keep an eye out for unique buildings. You can save up and create a special collection of these buildings later in the game, which can be beneficial.

4) Understand Legitimacy and Make Allies

Making Military Alliance in Total War: Pharaoh. (Image via Creative Assembly)

Accumulating a significant number of Victory Points is essential for winning the game. These points consist of your character's homeland legitimacy as well as that of other regions. Legitimacy reflects what the people desire from your leadership. For instance, if they seek to honor gods and practice religion, you should build Temples. Surprisingly, Cult Centers can also contribute significantly to your points.

It's crucial for your Vassals to be aligned with your interests because they play a role in your Victory Points chart. Military Alliances are particularly significant in this chart. Having powerful allies increases your influence, while weaker allies can make you vulnerable and potentially entangled in wars.

5) Use politics to your advantage

Egyptian Court in Total War: Pharaoh. (Image via Creative Assembly)

To win the game, accumulating Victory Points and fostering a robust economy is more effective than constant warfare. The key lies in gaining favor with influential figures in court.

Gossip and political maneuvering are some of the most effective strategies in Total War: Pharaoh. Once you've successfully placed your ally within the court, you can reap the rewards of their influential position. If the need arises to replace someone in that role, assassination can be a strategic move. This can be harsh, but morality can only get you so far in this game.