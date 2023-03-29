5 tips to unlock namecards quickly in Genshin Impact: Friendship EXP guide

In Genshin Impact, players can use Companionship EXP to raise the friendship level of their characters, unlocking new character stories, voiceovers, and namecards. This feature may not be widely used in the game. Still, fans of the characters and experienced players who have completed all the available content may enjoy farming Companionship EXP during casual play.

The following article covers the best ways to get Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact and unlock namecards quickly.

Increasing friendship level quickly in Genshin Impact

Players will want to focus on certain tips and strategies to raise their friendship level with characters in Genshin Impact and get their namecards.

1) Co-Op Mode

Co-Op Mode in the Menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Playing in the Co-Op Mode is one of the most efficient ways to collect more Companionship EXP. Players can use Domains, Weekly Bosses, and even Daily Commissions in Co-Op to gain this benefit.

The EXP for Companionship that each character earns is doubled if at least two players are in Co-Op Mode. This increase in EXP is not based on the number of players who participate. For example, even if three players are playing together, the bonus will not triple the Companionship EXP.

2) Random Events

Random Events trigger automatically (Image via HoYoverse)

Random Events and randomly occurring World Quests are encounters that players may run into while roaming in Genshin Impact. They can be triggered recurringly by logging in and out at specific spots near the locations of different Random Events.

Random Events can be finished up to 10 times per day, with each giving an EXP of 10-15. Some of the Random Events that give 15 Companionship EXP are listed below:

Warden of Konda

Strange Mark

Pallad's Dilemma

Feed the dog

Evil Bares Its Fangs

3) Serenitea Pot

Adding companions in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon obtaining the Realm Dispatch, players can receive Companionship EXP by inviting characters to be companions in the Serenitea Pot. A realm can host up to eight companions when Trust Rank 9 is reached.

The maximum amount of EXP gained is five per hour when the Adeptal Energy reaches 12,000, and the maximum amount of EXP that can be stored is 500 when Trust Rank 10 is reached.

4) Spending Resins

Ley Line rewards can provide EXP (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can earn Companionship EXP by spending Resin on various activities in Genshin Impact, but the amount acquired depends on the specific challenge.

For example, Ley Line outcrops can provide a maximum of 20 EXP, while defeating Normal and Weekly bosses can give up to 45 and 70 EXP, respectively. Similarly, completing Domains at maximum difficulty can reward players with up to 20 EXP.

5) Daily Commissions

Daily Commissions tab in the Adventurer's Handbook (Image via Genshin Impact)

Completing Daily Commissions is a fundamental and crucial method of obtaining Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact. Depending on their level, players can obtain 45-60 EXP from each commission, and they can receive an additional 100 EXP daily from the bonus reward.

Players must include characters they want to boost their friendship level within their team while completing commissions.

