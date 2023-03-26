Genshin Impact: Resin types, regeneration time, and usage guide

Genshin Impact is a popular game that utilizes several resources to keep players engaged while they continue their journey in Tevyat. The plethora of domains and bosses, as well as the constant grinding for better artifacts, have been key engaging points for travelers.

However, like several other games, it has a fixed renewable resource that acts like energy to complete several in-game tasks. These are called Original Resins and are a subtype of several other types of Resins. This article will cover the types, regeneration time, and usage guide for resins in Genshin Impact.

A detailed guide to Resins in Genshin Impact

New travelers might be confused with the several terms surrounding Resins and their usage in the game. The following section can help clear up such confusion:

1) Original Resins

Ley Line rewards can be claimed by Original resin (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the most common type of Resin that a player will encounter in Genshin Impact. It is used to collect rewards from domains, bosses, and even the weekly variants. Travelers can see their current Original Resin count at the top of their screens when they switch to the map view in the game.

Ley Lines and Domain rewards can be claimed with just 20 Original Resins while Bosses use 40 of them. Weekly Boss rewards can be claimed with 30 Original Resins, after which the cost becomes 60.

2) Condensed Resin

Crafting Condensed Resin (Image via HoYoverse)

Condensed Resins are craftable items that can help travelers claim up to two sets of rewards from bosses and domains with a single run, thus saving time and effort. Players will need a Crystal Core, 40 Original Resin, and 100 Mora to craft one Condensed Resin through alchemy.

Players need to reach Reputation Level 3 in Liyue to learn how to craft these resins. At most, they can carry five Condensed Resins in their inventory in Genshin Impact.

3) Fragile Resin

Fragile Resin description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fragile Resins are rare items that are obtainable as rewards for completing certain achievements or events. These can replenish 60 Original Resins when consumed, but a maximum of 20 can be used at a time.

Fragile Resins are rare and should only be used when needed. They are usually obtainable through Adventure Rank Rewards and Battle Pass, along with other limited-time events, and from the shop.

4) Transient Resin

Transient Resins purchase window (Image via Genshin Impact)

Transient Resins have similar effects to Fragile Resins - they replenish 60 Original Resins when used. However, they differ in the way that they have a limited lifespan and will decompose over time. The expiration period for Transient Resins starts on the Monday after they are obtained, and they will disappear seven days later.

They are currently purchasable from the Realm Depot in the Serenitea Pot after reaching Trust Rank Six.

Regeneration of Resins

Regeneration of resins with Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Original Resins replenish at a rate of one every eight minutes and cap at 160 in number. There are, however, other methods of regenerating them in Genshin Impact, like using Fragile Resins and Transient Resins.

Players also have the option to restore 60 Original Resins by spending an escalating quantity of Primogems. This option is available up to six times per day, starting with 60 Resins at 50 Primogems. For the sixth usage, 360 Resins are available at 800 Primogems.

Usage guide and tips for Resins

Players can consider the following suggestions for using Resins in Genshin Impact:

It's advisable to spend Resin on activities that yield important resources like Ascension Materials, Talent Books, and Artifacts.

A good strategy for players is to prioritize completing the Weekly Bosses immediately after the weekly reset.

Taking Advantage of bonus resource events and reserving Resin for events that offer additional rewards or bonuses for its usage.

For optimal rewards, consider using Condensed Resin for Boss fights and keep the Original Resin for other activities.

Use Fragile Resin judiciously, mainly after AR45+ to grind artifacts, as it provides 5-star ones.

Avoid using Resin To Craft Enhancement Ores.

These factors can help new travelers tosave resins and farm efficiently in a short time.

