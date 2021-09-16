5 tips to win 1V3 battles in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a fast-paced game that relies immensely on a team’s coordination as well as individual skill within the team. But it’s not uncommon to find yourself playing solo because your teammates just can't seem to stay alive for too long. Obviously, it is to be expected that you might have to engage in a 1V3 fight at some point during the game.

The chances of winning a 1V3 gunfight in Apex Legends are pretty slim, but it is certainly not impossible. Popular streamers like Aceu, iiTzTimmy and LuluLuvely have been winning 1V3 fights quite often. This article attempts to give you a few tips to help improve your chances of winning these gunfights.

Here are some tips for 1V3 gunfights in Apex Legends

1) Isolate

The chances of winning a 1V3 gunfight in Apex Legends are quite low and it is extremely important to find a way to individually pick off your opponents. Try to isolate the enemy team by finding favorable high ground. By gaining a higher position, you are automatically reducing the chances of getting hit by your enemies’ bullets.

In such scenarios in Apex Legends, it’s advisable to have a mid-range weapon like the G7 Scout or R-301 Carbine to poke and prod at your enemies. Be patient whilst continuously firing shots at them and forcing them to make a play. You don't want to go rushing into a fully stacked enemy squad all by yourself.

After taking a couple of shots, teams will generally try to push you all at once. Usually because of the different abilities of legends, chances are that they won’t be able to get to high ground at the same time. This is when you need to be prepared to pick players off while they’re climbing to reach your position.

2) Use cover

This may seem like a simple tip, but winning a 1V3 gunfight in Apex Legends will depend a lot on how well one can use cover and take favorable fights. In such a disadvantageous situation, do not try to engage in an open area unless you have the option to disengage and reposition at a moment's notice.

Having cover is crucial in winning gunfights. In such cases, use vehicles, walls, and small barricades that provide cover while crouching. Finding cover that allows you to shoulder peek or head peek can drastically improve your chances of winning these gunfights.

3) Finding balance between passive and aggressive

Rushing head-on in a 1V3 situation in Apex Legends is not sensible to say the least. But being extremely passive and not engaging will either get you killed by the team in front, or by a third party because the gunfight was extended for too long.

Try to assess your enemy’s skill level based on how they react to your shots and positioning. If they’re aggressive, reposition and maintain a comfortable distance. If you’re able to deal a lot of damage to one or two players, try to get a little aggressive and go for the knock, if you position yourself right. Finding this balance can help dramatically improve your gameplay in Apex Legends.

4) Having good movement

It is common knowledge that good movement is vital in Apex Legends. Efficient and controlled movement is the difference between diamond players and skilled streamers like Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An.

When mastered, good movement allows you to shoot and not get shot yourself. In 1V3 gunfights, you should be able to incorporate objects like the building ziplines and practice wall jumps to evade bullets, thus gaining an edge over your enemy.

5) Opening exchanges

It is important that you have your best aim during initial exchanges. Getting an early knock on an enemy makes gunfights a lot easier to handle in Apex Legends. This makes the enemy squad hesitant and consider going for a revive. Proper usage of grenades are extremely useful in such situations. Try to inflict as much damage as you can in the opening exchanges.

These are some of the main tips one can use to improve your chances of winning 1V3 fights in Apex Legends.

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S