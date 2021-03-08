5 most underwhelming Ground Pokemon in Sword and Shield

Whether players are looking back at Generation I or hopping into Generation VIII, they’ll see that Ground Pokemon have always stayed down to earth and reliable. Though the roster of such Pokemon has gotten pretty massive over the years, with fresh additions coming to every generation, there are still some that miss the mark completely.

As Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Pokedex continues to grow because of DLC Expansion Packs, players can catch almost all the 932 Pokemon. But there are some that the developers could have left out, and fans probably wouldn’t have been too mad.

Top five Ground Pokemon that flatter to deceive in Sword and Shield

#5 - Diglett

One of the least appealing Pokemon by looks, Diglett has somehow dug its way into the hearts of fans worldwide. Even spawning its own meme, fans undoubtedly love Diglett, but that doesn’t make up for the fact that as a battle Pokemon, they just don’t stack up.

Introduced in Generation I, this Ground-type Pokemon has a low base stat of 265, meaning that in a battle, it will only get trainers so far.

#4 - Rhyhorn

It would be a crime to have such a fierce, hard-body exterior, but no stats to back it up. Introduced in Generation I, this Ground and Rock-type Pokemon has a long history of either being a hit or miss in battle due to its low stats and weakness.

Not to mention the irony that in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Rhyhorn’s strongest move is Megahorn, a Bug-type move.

#3 - Nincada

Any Pokemon categorized as the “Trainee Pokemon” probably means it’s not going to be the strongest one on a trainer’s team. Introduced in Generation III, this Bug and Ground-type Pokemon has a massive weakness to Flying, Water, Fire, and Ice Pokemon and moves.

This means that in most battles, trainers will definitely need a backup Pokemon. With a low base stat of 266, Nincada is hardly worth the spot on a team.

#2 - Barboach

Obtainable almost anywhere there is water in the game, it’s obvious there’s nothing too special about catching a Barboach. Introduced in Generation II, this Water and Ground-type Pokemon has never been much to look at.

Being another one of the odd Water-type Pokemon that don’t need to be in the water to survive or fight, Barboach is far from the powerful showstopper it could be. Being extremely weak to Grass-type moves, one of the three starter types, makes Barboach an easy Pokemon to knock out, but not a great one to battle with.

#1 - Golett

Introduced in Generation V, this Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon excited fans upon its announcement because of its rugged and large exterior. However, when it arrived, it was noted that Golett would not be the star of any trainer’s team.

Carrying a weakness to Water, Grass, Ice, Ghost, and Dark Pokemon and moves, there are very few gym battles players won’t struggle in with Golett as their main. It does slightly redeem itself with its immunity to Normal, Electric, and Fighting-type Pokemon and moves.

But then comes another turn, as Golett might have the “Klutz” ability, meaning it cannot hold any items.