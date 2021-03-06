Top 5 most underwhelming Ice Pokemon in Sword and Shield

Being the eighth generation of the main series of Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield came with many expectations. Adding new Pokemon Types such as Fire, Electric, and Ice means that fans should not be surprised that when doing so, the developers cranked out a few duds on the way.

Ice Pokemon are some of the coolest in existence, no pun intended. Introduced in Generation I, fans have seen the evolution of the varying Ice Pokemon and their evolutionary lines for years and have their favorites and their least favorites.

A good Ice-type Pokemon is excellent for battling against Flying, Dragon, and Grass Pokemon; players must just ensure it’s not one of the below not-so-stellar ones below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The five most underwhelming Ice Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Snom

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation VIII, this Ice and Bug-type Pokemon was not a fan favorite due to its lackluster design. Somehow being categorized as a “Worm” Pokemon along with Centerpie and Wurmple, this Ice Type is far from being the coolest on any trainers team.

Holding a weakness to Flying, Rock, Steel, and Fire-type Pokemon and moves, this Pokemon has more weaknesses than strengths. Besides its unique “snowball with ice spikes for hair” design, Snom is also the only Pokemon of its combination type.

#4 - Cubchoo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Supposedly based on the aesthetic of a baby Polar Bear, this Ice-type slid into fan’s hearts with its cute design. But too bad this is all it has to offer trainers. Weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel types, this Ice Pokemon only has resistance to other Ice-type Pokemon and moves, which isn’t that helpful.

Before evolving into Beartic at level 37, the best moveset for a Cubchoo is probably Flash, Blizzard, Froth Breath, and Avalanche, as they’re the most powerful moves that it can learn.

#3 - Avalugg

Image via The Pokemon Company

Imagine if the Titanic hit this thing! Standing massive at 6’7”, this Ice Pokemon has a surprisingly high defense, and that’s about all.

Barely being seen in the anime or any game, little is known about Avalugg. Evolving from Bergmite at level 37, this Ice Pokemon has a weakness to Fighting, Fire, Steel, and Rock-type Pokemon and moves.

#2 - Eiscue

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation VIII as the “Penguin Pokemon,” this underwhelming Ice Pokemon is the only one of its evolutionary line. Being a Pokemon Shield exclusive, Eiscue is only found on Route 10, the Lake of Outrage, and the Frigid Sea.

Though it has accessibility to excellent moves like Headbutt and Freeze Dry, it carries a heavy weakness to Fighting, Rock, Steel, and Fire-type Pokemon and moves, making it useless in some battles.

#1 - Galarian Mr. Mime

Image via Game Freak

Introduced in Generation VIII, and currently, a Sword and Shield exclusive, this Ice and Psychic-type Pokemon is the Galarian form of the well-known Mr. Mime.

Mr. Mime has never truly been a fan favorite due to its mediocre moveset and not very pleasing appearance. Despite the visual changes, not much has changed with this new version of Mr. Mime, except for the pre-evolution to Mr. Rime.