Psychic-type Pokemon were an unstoppable force when they first appeared in the Kanto region.

There have been many Psychic-types added to the Pokedex since its inception, but the nostalgia of the first ones in Kanto will last forever. Alakazam and Hypno were two of the most feared Pokemon of that time.

Of course, with every type there are those that don't perform as well as the rest. Underwhelming Pokemon are almost a necessity in order to make the strongest look even stronger.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Psychic Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Slowbro

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Slowbro as a Poison-type is awesome, but the one from Kanto is a Water/Psychic-type. This is a typing that is done much better by Starmie. Slowpoke and its evolutionary line have made for some solid comedy in the anime, but during the first Generation of Pokemon games, it wasn't anything special.

#4 - Drowzee

Image via Game Freak

Drowzee evolves into the incredible Psychic-type Hypno. Until that evolution occurs, however, Drowzee is pretty underwhelming. It has pretty good special defense, which is about it regarding its stats.

It can force people to sleep and eat their dreams, mostly children. That is terrifying, but doesn't make it any sort of threat in the games or in the anime battles.

Advertisement

#3 - Abra

Image via The Pokemon Company

Much like Drowzee, Abra evolves into an ultra powerful Psychic-type Pokemon. It becomes Kadabra and then Alakazam. Prior to that, though, and Abra is extremely weak.

Not only is it difficult to catch because it will just Teleport away, it doesn't learn any other moves by levelling up. Trainers had to grind with it in the front of the party, switching out to another Pokemon, in order to get it experience. Thankfully, its evolved forms are worth it.

#2 - Exeggcute

Image via The Pokemon Company

Exeggcute is literally a bunch of eggs formed into a Pokemon. It has a Psychic-typing, which has left some fans irritable. That is because a Pokemon with the name of Psyduck is a pure Water-type and has no Psychic-typing whatsoever. The outrage is understandable, especially because Exeggcute is pretty worthless before it evolves.

Advertisement

#1 - Jynx

Image via The Pokemon Company

Jynx has plenty of controversy behind it, but is also not that great of a Pokemon. Its special attack is pretty good, but as an Ice/Psychic-type, it should be better. Trainers in the Kanto region will get more out of a Lapras or Mr. Mime to take care of the Psychic duties and Lapras isn't even a Psychic-type. Jynx is a Pokemon that really should have never seen the light of day.