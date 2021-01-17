Steel type Pokemon generally have some fantastic designs, and the type was overpowered for a good amount of time. However, there are some steel type Pokemon that still manage to miss the mark.

Generation II was when steel was introduced to the Pokemon games, and there have been a lot of entries since then. For the most part, most steel types have something interesting happening, and they can be useful in a battle.

The type also resists poison on top of being a counter to normal and psychic types. Some in the category though would not be missed.

5 most underwhelming steel Pokemon of all time

#5 - Klink

Image Via Pokemon

Klink was introduced in generation V, when some Pokemon started to take on designs that resembled objects. While in some cases it worked out great, Klink really encapsulates that underwhelming feeling. It's a first form of Klang, who then also evolves into Klinklang.

The Pokemon resembles a set of gears that supposedly the ancient people of the world based real gears on. In theory, the idea is a cool one, but Klink is forgettable in appearance and in battle.

#4 - Alolan Dugtrio

Image Via Pokemon

Even before the Alolan form, Dugtrio isn't a very interesting Pokemon. It's essentially a trio of moles that evolve from the singular form, Diglett.

Alolan forms of Dugtrio are steel and ground types, which make them a bit more useful in battles. However, there are better options and Alolan Dugtrio somehow looks worse than the normal Dugtrio. The Alolan form is almost exactly the same, but each mole in the trio has long blonde hair.

#3 - Klefki

Image Via Pokemon

This spot goes to Klefki mainly because of the design of the Pokemon. It has a steel and fairy dual type which can be useful, but the rest of its aspects are underwhelming. Not only is the design not great, but it doesn't evolve either.

Many players don't want a ring of keys on their team when so many other Pokemon can be chosen. Klefki takes the item design a step above Klink.

#2 - Wormadam (Trash Cloak)

Image Via Pokemon

Regardless of type, Wormadam is just an underwhelming Pokemon by all means. When players get hold of a pink female burmy, it will evolve into a steel type Wormadam. Not only does it look ridiculous, but it can be easily substituted in battles.

What makes it even more underwhelming is the fact that the male form of Burmy gets an evolution called Mothim that looks a lot better.

#1 - Togedemaru

Image Via Pokemon

A roly-poly that is the Pikachu like Pokemon of generation VII, Togedemaru is an electric and steel type Pokemon. While it looks cute, it's a fairly boring pick that doesn't evolve into anything either. The roly-poly Pokemon is the most underwhelming steel Pokemon out of them all.