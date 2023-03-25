Video game protagonists are maneuvered by players over the course of the story. They can be champions, anti-heroes, or even antagonists. While many are cherished for their boldness, intelligence, and charm, some are despised. Players cringe when playing as these characters but respect the vision of the game.

Some unlikeable video game protagonists are presumptuous and entitled, while others are whiny and ineffective. One may also disapprove of underdeveloped characters with no redeeming factors and those with whom they do not resonate. In some cases, such protagonists can even adversely affect the player's immersion.

Here are 5 of the most unlikable video game protagonists that players and critics love to hate.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Kyle Crane and 4 other video game protagonists that have incurred the wrath of players

1) Busby - Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind

The lead character in Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, a 2D platformer game from 1993, has often been a subject of criticism. Some have described the talking bobcat's persona as unattractive and unoriginal.

Sporting a t-shirt and shorts, Busby seems to have a talent for dying easily, which can be exasperating for players. His vocal lines have also been labeled repetitive and irritating.

2) Lester - Lester the Unlikely

Lester, the principal character in Lester the Unlikely, a 1994 platformer game for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, is another video game protagonist who has struggled to win over players.

Critics have cited his frail and clumsy personality, as well as his lack of intriguing abilities and weapons, as reasons for resentment. Playing as Lester can be an exercise in frustration, as he is often difficult to control, leaving one feeling unfulfilled.

That said, despite his flaws and detractors, Lester the Unlikely remains an iconic figure in the world of gaming, a testament to the power of the human spirit and the limitless potential of our imagination.

3) Trevor Philips - Grand Theft Auto V

Trevor Philips is one of the three playable protagonists in Grand Theft Auto V, an open-world action-adventure game released in 2013. Some players have found his unpredictable and violent nature entertaining, while others have found his conduct repugnant and offensive.

He is a violent, unstable, and unpredictable criminal who is involved in various illegal activities in the game's storyline. Some have criticized his gratuitous display of violent tendencies, drug use, and general disregard for human life as being unnecessary to the plot.

4) Kyle Crane - Dying Light

Kyle Crane, the lead character of Dying Light, a first-person survival horror game released in 2015, has garnered mixed reviews over the years. Some players have found his determination and resourcefulness to be admirable, while others dislike him due to his lack of personality and bland character design. Furthermore, his voice acting and dialog have also been criticized as boring.

Despite these varying perspectives, there is no doubt that Kyle's journey through the virus-ridden landscape is a troublesome adventure with high stakes, fraught with danger and uncertainty at every turn.

5) Alex - YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG

In the vast and complex world of indie role-playing games, YIIK: A Post-Modern RPG shines as a rather creepy title. Alex, the video game protagonist, is at the core of a trubulent storyline. An intellectual and curious college graduate, he embarks on an arduous journey to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of a woman he fleetingly met.

Some players have criticized Alex's personality as pretentious and self-absorbed. As a multifaceted character, his motivations and actions are not easily understood. The game's badly narrated offbeat humor is one of the reasons why Alex has no redemption arc.

Considering that video game protagonists are often expected to be unquestionably good, it is interesting to see these characters who toe the line between black and white. As frustrating as they can be, they do provide a good change of pace from to time.

