What to expect from Dying Light 1 next-gen Xbox update

The original Dying Light was launched nearly seven years ago, and developer Techland is still maintaining its amazing ways. The most recent aspect of the game's support comes in the shape of an update to improve the graphics on Xbox systems.

The second installment was not only launched on a variety of platforms, but Techland also updated the original game on the PlayStation. The identical update is now available on Xbox, making Dying Light even easier to play on the next-gen platform.

The original game's update arrives about a month after Techland launched the follow-up Dying Light 2. It is not an update for the Xbox Series X/S game, but it will improve the title's aesthetics on the Xbox One and subsequent systems.

The patch not only improves the game's quality for Xbox One X and Xbox One S owners but also boosts its efficiency. Players on the Xbox Series X may now pick between three distinct video modes, while those on other platforms can choose between two.

The Performance Mode now supports 60 frames per second in Full HD, while the Balanced Mode targets 60 frames per second in QHD. There's also a Quality Mode that runs at 30 frames per second in full 4K resolution.

It should be noted that other games have achieved 60 frames per second and 4K resolution, while this patch will reportedly fall short.

The Performance Mode for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S will provide 30 frames per second in full HD. In QHD resolution, the Quality Mode aims for 30 frames per second.

Aside from the mode modifications, the patch adds additional networking capabilities based on the EOS solution.

Techland launched an equivalent patch for the PS5 and PS4 Pro earlier this month. It was made clear at the time that Xbox users would get their version of the patch, which has finally arrived.

About Dying Light 1

A survival horror played in first-person, Dying Light occurs in the Harran open-world setting. Gamers must navigate through an urban setting infested with ferocious zombies.

Parkour mechanics are heavily emphasized, allowing them to do things like climb ledges, leap from them, slide, jump between rooftops, and zip-line.

The character may utilize his survival sense to locate all nearby loot and unlock locked boxes and vehicles using lock picks. Accepting assignments from non-playable people in the game's safe zones allows players to fulfill numerous side quests.

