5 most unlucky video game characters

Many video game characters are known for their incredible strength, dexterity, or intelligence. Others, for their sour or funny personality and even for their peculiar design. However, there is another less common characteristic that we rarely mention when we talk about video games: the bad luck of some of their protagonists or secondary characters.

From being kidnapped to discovering that their colleagues have become the living dead, we reflect on some of the most unfortunate video game characters. Some simply respond to the needs of the plot, but others make you feel like the developers hate them.

Most unlucky video game characters

1) Lara Croft

Lara is one of the most beloved video game characters in the industry (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

Lara Croft, the protagonist of the Tomb Raider franchise, is undoubtedly one of the most popular examples of heroines in the world. She has gone on to become an inspiration for many, establishing herself as one of the most physically and mentally strong female video game characters.

However, if there is one negative thing about Lara, it is undoubtedly her bad luck. In the most recent series of games following the reboot of the saga, nothing has gone right for her.

Natural disasters, the death of loved ones, becoming the target of a dangerous organization, and even a plane crash are part of Lara's misfortunes. They happen so often and with such terrible consequences that the only reason all this happens is because she is surrounded by bad luck.

2) Peach

Peach is the queen of the Mushroom realm (Image via Nintendo)

Princess Peach is another popular video game character. The monarch of the Mushroom Kingdom is well-known from the Super Mario saga and will soon have her own game.

However, she is one of those video game characters whose bad luck doesn't seem to end. Peach is kidnapped throughout most of the Mario saga. The princess is kidnapped on vacation, in her own castle, and even taken hostage across the galaxy.

3) Leon S Kennedy

Leon is one of the most important characters for exploró (Image via Xbox)

Imagine it's your first day at work. You wake up a little sleepy because your girlfriend recently left you, and you haven't been sleeping well. However, you're joining the police force, which you're very happy about.

Your duties seem straightforward, so you happily go to the office. However, the city is suddenly filled with chaos, and a zombie apocalypse begins. There is fear and violence everywhere, making your first day as a cop a nightmare.

That was the story of Leon S Kennedy in Resident Evil 2. He went from living a happy life with his girlfriend to losing her and everything else.

4) Raiden (Gears of War)

Raiden is a mythical character from Gears of War (Image via Xbox)

There is a recurring joke in the Gears of War fandom about the character of Raiden. He is a mercenary and former Special Forces soldier who is also known for his tragic history and bad fortunes.

Among the facts that support the theory of his bad luck, we find that his wife turned out to be a spy. Besides, his limbs were cut off several times, and he had to run naked in one of the game's missions.

However, Raiden is an expert in melee combat, capable of slicing through almost anything with a high-frequency sword. He also has a cybernetic body that gives him superhuman strength, speed, and endurance.

5) Isaac Clarke

Isaac must face a terrible fate (Image via EA)

Isaac Clarke is another video game character whose luck is not great. When he started his job as an engineer, he could not imagine the hell that awaited him in Ishimura. Despite being only an engineer and not a soldier, he had to face the Necromorphs, which infected and transformed the ship's entire crew.

But his misfortunes did not stop there. Isaac had a reason for going to the Ishimura: to be reunited with his girlfriend Nicole, whom he loved madly. But she was already dead, and it was only a hallucination caused by the Markers, alien artifacts that manipulated his mind.

This was our article about video game characters with the worst luck.