5 best Heroes to use in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a great game for fans of My Hero Academia. It is a battle royale that allows up to 24 players per match. You can choose to step into the shoes of various characters from the famous anime and manga series. The title is completely free and compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

If you're not a connoisseur of the original My Hero Academia story or still can't decide on your favorite character to play, here is a list of the five best Heroes in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Who are the best Heroes in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

1) All Might

In My Hero Ultra Rumble, All Might is really strong (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you are a beginner in My Hero Ultra Rumble, All Might is one of the characters that best suits your needs. This hero has the perfect combination of movement and power. Thanks to his powerful jumps, he can easily explore different areas in the game.

All Might also has a special ability, the long-range punch attack, which creates a shock wave. Although it dissipates after a certain distance, it allows him to damage enemies without having to get too close to them.

In short, All Might is the ideal hero if you like to attack from a distance and have a dynamic play style.

2) Izuku Midoriya

The protagonist of the anime is good in any situation (Image via Bandai Namco)

One of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia is the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. In the game, he was designed not to have very powerful abilities. However, before you choose another hero, remember that he is the most balanced character in this title.

Thanks to the fact that his abilities are balanced, Izuku can be the competitor who comes out on top in every situation. The fact that he doesn't excel in any particular skill means that he doesn't have any specific weaknesses.

One of Izuku's best skills is his mobility, which allows him to make powerful attacks from a distance. He also has the ability to carry an ally on his back.

3) Shoto Todoroki

This character is very versatile (Image via Bandai Namco)

Shoto Todoroki is an ideal character for My Hero Ultra Rumble players who like an offensive game mode. He can master fire and ice, creating areas of frozen water to confuse opponents. His agility makes him very useful in multi-team battles. In addition, his fire attacks can deal a lot of damage to trapped enemies.

Todoroki's special power is that he shoots fire in a powerful frontal attack, damaging any enemy that touches it. He also has an icicle attack that can be used as a defensive wall.

In short, Todoroki is an aggressive character with a lot of movement that needs to be handled by people with better control.

4) Ibara Shiozaki

Ibara Shiozaki looks tender, but she's a great warrior (Image via Bandai Namco)

Ibara Shiozaki is another one of the best characters you can choose in My Hero Ultra Rumble. This woman has the ability to resurrect allies instantly, which is always useful in a battle royale. The highlight of her abilities, however, are her takedowns, as she is able to immobilize enemies or defeat them outright if they don't dodge her attacks in time.

In addition, her seemingly attractive green hair is actually a deadly weapon. She manipulates it so that it expands and causes great damage to enemies. The hair can also be used to temporarily protect an ally while the resurrection process takes place.

5) Katsuki Bakugo

Although he is funny, Katsugi is a great fighter (Image via Bandai Namco)

Katsugi Bakugo is not only one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble but also one of the funniest. He has charisma and a sense of humor that improves the game experience.

Bakugo has a good range of projectiles and can attack enemy areas from a safe distance with his grenades. His skills include a fast and aggressive combo and the ability to run surrounded by a burst of little explosions. A massive explosion is triggered at the end of this run.

These are five of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble as of October 2023. If you want to learn more about the game, you can read our guide on how to add and invite your friends in My Hero Ultra Rumble.