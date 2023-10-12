5 tips for beginners in My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Ultra Rumble is a new game for anime fans. This free-to-play battle royale features characters from the My Hero Academia anime and pits them against each other in arenas with up to 24 players. Since its launch on September 28, 2023, the game has been generating buzz on social networks, motivating more players to experience it.

Listed below are five tips for getting started in My Hero Ultra Rumble.

My Hero Ultra Rumble beginner tips

1) Use looting in the beginning

The game features chests for looting (Image via Bandai Namco)

Like many games of its kind, the beginning of My Hero Ultra Rumble can be difficult. However, there is a tip for you to take advantage of the apparent disadvantage.

At the start, you will only have 125 GP, and your Quirk skills will be at level one. Use this time to stock up on restorative items and improve your skill tree. Improving your stats in the beginning will allow you to take advantage of other players who are weaker at such an early stage of the game.

Some actions that can help you are to look for bags that will increase the capacity of your character's inventory and to give your teammates items that you will not use to level up.

2) Consider archetypes and skills to build a game strategy

In the game, there are archetypes: Rapid, Assault, Support, Technical, or Strike (Image via Bandai Namco)

In My Hero Rumble, fighters have archetypes such as Rapid, Assault, Support, Technical, or Strike. Each is based on a specific game mechanic that boosts a team's stats.

Make sure you know the ins and outs of each role and how it works in different situations. Also, visualize a strategy that takes into account the different abilities and plan attacks in advance.

Make sure you and your teammates find the different skill cards on the floor to improve individually and collectively. You will find them in different colors and with specific pomegranates for each benefit they provide.

3) Use Plus Ultra strategically

Plus Ultra can give you extra Health Points (Image via Bandai Namco)

Plus Ultra is a powerful tool that you should only use when your character is very weak. When activated, it will boost your Quirk skills to the maximum and replenish your Health and Guard points.

Do not use this ability lightly. Activate it at key moments, such as when your health is very low, and you will regain your total points. Take into account that the Ultra Plus meter will fill up as you play, and it will grow faster when you receive attacks from your enemies.

However, even though Ultra Plus makes you more powerful, it is still difficult to take down an entire team on your own. It is better to plan a strategy and use it at the right time.

4) Don't forget to help civilians

Helping civilians is a source of rewards (Image via Bandai Namco)

One of the first things you learn in the My Hero Ultra Rumble tutorial is how helping civilians can give you rewards. However, since it is not mandatory to advance, many people forget about this mechanic.

Interacting with civilians could be a good source of resources. By supporting them, you get a boost to win the game and different missions to complete.

After helping civilians, you can receive items like a resurrection card, which is necessary to bring back a fallen comrade. The use of this item can be the difference between defeat and victory.

5) Forget individualism

My Hero Ultra Rumble is designed for small teams (Image via Bandai Namco)

Although each player chooses his or her own game conditions, it is virtually impossible to advance in My Hero Ultra Rumble without the help of your team. Therefore, always take advantage of the fact that you are in a team of three and rely on your teammates.

Strive for balance by using different archetypes that complement each other, and make frequent use of mechanics designed for cooperative work. Among these mechanics are calls, resurrection, and supporting the positions of other members.

Of course, if you form a team with a group of friends and manage to play games together frequently, you will get to know each other better and develop great strategies. Still, don't be afraid to play random games, as you can use Ping to coordinate any strategy with your teammates.

These are our five tips for My Hero Ultra Rumble. If you are interested in more details about the game, you can read our guide on how to unlock more characters.