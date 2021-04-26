5 most useful Free Fire character abilities of all time

Free Fire characters are quite unique from those in traditional battle royale games. This is primarily because they have special abilities that significantly help players in a match.

These abilities are divided into two categories: active and passive. This article lists some of the best Free Fire character abilities of all time.

Note: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The opinion of the reader may differ.

What are the best Free Fire character abilities of all time?

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is the active ability of DJ Alok in Free Fire. At its base level, this ability creates a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds. The effects do not stack.

DJ Alok's ability improves as he levels up using universal fragments. It is great for both aggressive and passive players.

#2 - Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm is Skyler's active ability. At its default level, this ability creates a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls in 50m. Any deployed gloo wall will result in HP recovery, starting with four points. This ability has a 60-second cooldown.

Skyler's ability improves as he levels up. This ability is ideal for aggressive players in the Ranked and Clash Squad modes.

#3 - Master of All

Master of All is the active ability of K. It boosts his overall EP by 50.

When in jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m range will get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

In psychology mode, K will automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP. The cool down for mode-switching takes 3 seconds to complete.

#4 - Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Camouflage is Wukong's active skill in Free Fire. This ability turns the player into a bush for 10 seconds. The CD lasts 300 seconds.

When the player attacks an enemy, the transformation ends. The CD will reset when they kill an opponent.

#5 - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Time Turner is the active ability of Chrono. This ability generates a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage. Players can shoot at their opponents when inside the force field. The player's movement speed within the force field is also increased by 5%.

The effects last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

