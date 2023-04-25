5 video games you should play if you like Metal Gear Solid

The Metal Gear Solid series of games has created one of the most popular franchises in gaming history under the eccentric leadership of Hideo Kojima. He and the rest of Konami made a game about espionage surrounding weapons of mass destruction. The gameplay itself can be a bit different from installment to installment, but it still revolves around stealthily moving through areas filled with enemies using advanced and at times goofy tactics.

The games have been widely praised for their innovative gameplay mechanics and exciting yet complicated espionage stories. With the departure of Kojima from Konami, it is highly likely that the franchise won’t get any new games coming out for it. Hence, players might be interested in finding stealth magic elsewhere.

Splinter Cell and four other games that are like Metal Gear Solid

1) Splinter Cell

The game puts the player in the shoes of highly trained operative Sam Fisher as he partakes in deadly missions for the Third Echelon. Gameplay involves tactical stealth moments with the smart use of advanced gadgets.

Splinter Cell has probably one of the deepest ties with Metal Gear Solid, going so far as to have Sam Fisher indirectly talk about Snake in a DLC for Splinter Cell. Both of these have been long-running stealth action franchises that have garnered a lot of fans over the years.

2) Deus Ex

Whether it is the first Deus Ex or the newer trilogy, both have amazing stealth action like Metal Gear Solid that the player can thoroughly enjoy. It has a first-person perspective with deep role-playing mechanics.

It takes place in a dystopian sci-fi future on Earth, following a cybernetically enhanced protagonist. These technological implants give the character many powers and tools to use during missions. The series has been praised for its innovative gameplay and in-depth story about the future of society.

3) Hitman

While the older games in the series had a more linear level structure, the newer Hitman games took a sandbox approach to most of their missions. They drop Agent 47 on a large, open map with one or more targets and provide him with all the tools to take them down however they want.

On top of the weapons that he can sneak in with him, the level itself can have many death traps and hazards that he can take advantage of to take down his targets. The game has been widely praised for giving players a lot of freedom and creativity, similar to Metal Gear Solid V.

4) Dishonored

Dishonored is a series developed by Arkane Studios that lets players take on the role of Corvo Attano, a former bodyguard who is wrongfully framed for murder. He sets out on a vengeful path to clear his name.

As is a staple with stealth games like Metal Gear Solid, Dishonored hands the player many magical abilities that help them with their missions. The immersive world-building, intense combat, and engaging storyline make it a great choice for stealth action fans.

5) Assassin’s Creed

This long-running Ubisoft franchise lets players parkour their way through the map and take down their targets. Newer games have taken an approach that focuses more on the role-playing aspects of the game.

Loot drops and experience gained place a heavy emphasis on the missions and their success. The combat, stealth, and exploration mechanics make the game very enjoyable, and many people can find similarities to the Metal Gear Solid series.

Despite the Metal Gear series coming to an end, the stealth genre remains popular, and many people enjoy playing it. Games like Assassin’s Creed continue to broaden their franchise and bring in new innovations.

The indie scene also innovates massively in the gameplay and story departments when it comes to this genre. Stealth has also become a secondary mechanic in many action and adventure games. Other genres seem to incorporate stealth mechanics to give players different options for tackling the challenge.

