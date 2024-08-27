Black Myth Wukong has seen immense sales over the past week, single-handedly increasing PS5 sales in China and causing the console’s stock to run out. Additionally, the game has already sold over 10 million copies as per developer GameScience, which encapsulates perfectly the public's perception of the game. Another game that followed this trend of approval was FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.

Elden Ring's DLC Shadow of the Erdtree was massively successful. Owing to this, fan speculation is rife on the possibility of a DLC for Black Myth Wukong. So, here are some ways GameScience's latest release could expand its story with a DLC.

Note: This article is subjective, speculative, and based on the author's opinion.

5 ways Black Myth Wukong could expand its story with a DLC

1) Increased map size

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree brought a map expansion, which built on the already expansive landscape of the game. The Lands Between is where the main game is set, and the DLC brought a new area of the map termed The Land of Shadow. Although smaller than the main game's map, the new region provides many new places to explore.

An increase in the map size would create more playable areas to explore within fictionalized Ancient China. (Image via GameScience)

While Black Myth Wukong's map isn't as expansive as that of Elden Ring, a future DLC could allow for a similar expansion to feature in the game. It could build upon the existing game's area.

Also read: Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree completion time

2) New locations and POIs to visit

Players familiar with Black Myth Wukong would already have traversed through map locations such as the Kingdom of Sahali, the Forest of Wolves, and the Ancient Guanyin Temple. A DLC would introduce similar new points of interest (POIs) for players to visit.

Just like Erdtree brought new POIs, Black Myth Wukong could follow suit (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring's base game gives players access to the vast world of The Lands Between, and within it places like Castle Morne and the Isolated Divine Tower. However, its DLC brings all-new POIs and locations such as the Cathedral of Manus Meyer, Castle Ensis, and Scadutree Chalice. A DLC would be a great way to supplement the locations on the existing map.

Also read: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Review

3) A host of new weapons

Elden Ring had 32 weapon classes, and Shadow of the Erdtree added eight new weapon categories, which increased the total number of usable weapons for players to over 100. Each new weapon has unique characteristics and brings new “metas” for players to use while in combat.

While Sun Wukong uses his trusty staff in Black Myth Wukong, the character and players alike might be keen to use some new weapons or add some new weapons to the existing classes. A DLC could help introduce these new weapons and classes for players.

Also read: 10 weapons to try out in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

4) More spells to cast and use

Black Myth Wukong players are certain to have used many spells, such as A Pluck of Many, Rock Solid, and Immobilize to aid in their quest to defeat the enemies who are paired against them. The number of spells and incantations can be increased in a DLC to better suit the game's world and present players with new ways to defeat enemies.

Possible new spells could help in defeating enemies in new ways (Image via FromSoftware)

Shadow of the Erdtree added 42 new spells to the game, of which 14 are sorcery skills and 28 are incantations. This raises the number of available spells for players from 171 to an incredible 213, providing players with new ways to defeat enemies.

5) A new aspect to the game's story

Shadow of the Erdtree is not meant to compete against or replace Elden Ring's story, but to supplement it. The story is gripping and tense, and the new content included is quite appreciated among fans. Building upon existing characters also gives more depth and meaning to the game and its protagonist.

Black Myth Wukong could benefit from a DLC expansion (Image via GameScience)

Similarly, Black Myth Wukong's story has also been one of the most appreciated parts of the game. A possible DLC would only help serve the fans more content and create more of a storyline for the characters as well as Sun Wukong.

