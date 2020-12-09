5 ways to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 19

Like every other battle royale game on the mobile platform, PUBG Mobile Lite also has a challenging rank system. Players desire to reach the higher tiers, giving them a sense of accomplishment and tier rewards.

With the end of Season 18 in PUBG Mobile Lite, the ranks of players have been reset. Season 19 began a few days ago, and now is the perfect time for users to start pushing ranks. This article provides some of the best tips for gamers to rank up quickly in the game and gain higher ranking points.

Ranking up quickly in Season 19 of PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Controls and settings

Image via Vulcan/YouTube

Sensitivity settings and layout are the two crucial factors affecting gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is recommended for players to find the appropriate sensitivity settings and layout based on the device they are using.

Both aspects should not be changed frequently, as that muddles up the gameplay skills of players. Also, copying a layout or the settings of others doesn’t yield any benefits, so gamers need to try out various combinations and find the ones that suit them best.

#2 - Correct choice of weapons

Image via bluestacks.com

Weapons play a crucial role in gunfights. As the loot in a BR match is randomly spread across the map, players should try and get good at every possible weapon in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is always recommended for the players to equip or have at least one long-range and one mid to close-range gun to exploit enemies at any position on the map. This would help the users to survive the early stages of the match.

Apart from this, users will have to put utilities like grenades into use to improve their gameplay and push their ranks.

#3 - Landing spots

Image via DBLTAP

Planning the landing spots can also help users rank up quickly. However, it may depend and vary on the trajectory of the plane in a BR match. Users can opt for far-distance landing to increase their chances of survival while pushing ranks.

Dropping at hot-drops isn’t recommended as gamers might face early gunfights, resulting in a quick death and a massive reduction in rank points.

#4 - Find a vehicle

Image via uptodown

Players must find and carry a vehicle with them as soon as they land and finish their looting on the map. Vehicles can play a significant role in survival in PUBG Mobile Lite, reducing time to commute from one place to another.

It is also advantageous while moving into the circle and acts as a shelter during the match's last and final zones.

#5 - Survival and kill points

Image via SPD Gamin /YouTube

Players are awarded ranking points based on their overall performance in the match. Surviving for a longer duration would help them gain a higher number of survival points in PUBG Mobile Lite.

They can also third-party other gamers and squads during the game to keep themselves safe and attain kill points easily, thus pushing ranks quickly.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.