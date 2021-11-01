5 wingers (LM, RM, LW, RW) with the highest sprint speed in FIFA 22

Speed is one of the most important attributes for footballers, and this is as true in real life as it is in FIFA 22. Speed is required for all teams, whether it follows an attack-minded approach or a defensive one. In FIFA 22, this is measured by two attributes - Sprint Speed and Acceleration.

These two attributes make up the pace rating of a player in the game. In this article, gamers will find some of the fastest FIFA 22 players who have exceptionally high sprint speeds.

FIFA 22: 5 of the fastest wingers (LM, RM, LW, RW) in the game

5) Kingsley Coman - 93

Kingsley Coman could end up in Barcelona or Man United (Image via Getty)

Coman has an exceptional sprint speed rating of 93 in FIFA 22. His overall dribbling stats are also quite high, which makes him a great potential goalscorer in the game.

4) Ousmane Dembele - 93

Many clubs have been keen on acquiring Dembele (Image via Getty)

Ousmane Dembele is a name that pops up frequently every time FC Barcelona is mentioned. The 24-year-old right-winger (RW) has a sprint speed of 93, which is the same as that of Coman and Rashford in FIFA 22. It is currently unclear whether he will stay at his current club or exit, as his contract expires soon.

3) Marcus Rashford - 93

Rashford's career at Man United has been compared with that of Rooney's (Image via Getty)

One of the most promising young players at Manchester United, Rashford is also the fastest. With a sprint speed of 93, he is one of the fastest wingers in FIFA 22. He mostly plays as a left-midfielder (LM) and has an exceptional overall of 85.

2) Vinicius Junior - 95

Vinicius Junior has been grabbing eyeballs with his performance (Image via Getty)

This Brazilian youth is turning out to be quite the prodigy with his stellar performances for Real Madrid. This is further boosted by his exceptional sprint speed of 95. He is the second-fastest player in FIFA 22 and has a potential OVR of 90.

1) Adama Traore - 96

The 25-year-old currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers (Image via Getty)

With a ridiculously high sprint speed of 96, Adama Traore is the fastest winger in FIFA 22. He shares this rating in the game with Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies. This is coupled with an acceleration of 97, making him quite effective at outpacing any other player.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

