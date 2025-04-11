Elemental reactions play a massive part in Genshin Impact's combat system, and the best teams in the game utilize reactions like Melt, Vaporize, and Hyperbloom. Some reactions, like Electro-Charged, Overload, Shatter, and Superconduct, have also been buffed in the 5.2 version. However, Genshin Impact has some Elemental reactions that aren't as good or useful compared to others, like Shatter.

We \discuss five of the worst Elemental reactions in Genshin Impact and explain why these reactions aren't that good compared to the rest.

5 worst elemental reactions in Genshin Impact ranked

5) Burning

Burning reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Afflicting the enemy with Pyro and Dendro elements causes a burning reaction. This reaction deals continuous Pyro damage and maintains the Pyro aura on enemies. It also has a lot of hits, and some team compositions use this to defeat the Tenebrous Papilla boss in Spiral Abyss.

Even though some characters, like Emilie and Kinich, use this reaction for their gameplay, the reaction itself is not good. Burning deals very little damage to enemies; the damage depends on the EM and the character's level that triggers the reaction.

Characters like Emilie, who need this reaction, only need you to trigger Burning for her to deal more Dendro damage. Kinich, on the other hand, gets more Nightsoul points to maintain his Elemental skill when he triggers the reaction.

4) Overloaded

Overloaded reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

This reaction needs Pyro and Electro elements and deals an AoE Pyro damage to enemies on contact. The damage multiplier for this reaction has been recently buffed, but it doesn't change much for Overload team comps. A significant drawback of this reaction is that it knocks small enemies back, making it harder for the active character to defeat enemies.

Chevreuse was a valuable support for Overload team comps, but she didn't fix the main issue with the reaction. You need a whole party of Electro and Pyro members to get maximum value from her buffs. However, to trounce enemies easily, you might need an Anemo support character to group the enemies knocked back by the reaction.

Also Read: Every Elemental reaction damage buff in Genshin Impact 5.2

3) Crystallize

Crystallize reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

When Pyro/Hydro/Cryo/ Electro elements interact with Geo, the Crystallize reaction produces a shield of the respective element. This elemental shield is weak and cannot tank much damage. The enemy also doesn't take damage with this reaction, as it will only spawn a shield. Moreover, the shields generated by characters like Lan Yan, Zhongli, Citlali, and Layla are better and tank more damage than the Crystallize shields.

Navia is the only character in Genshin Impact who uses this reaction, but she doesn't buff the reaction. She just needs to collect the elemental shields generated by Crystallize to deal more damage with her Elemental skill. As the reaction doesn't do much, Crystallize is one of the worst reactions in Genshin Impact.

Also Read: 7 best Navia teams in Genshin Impact

2) Superconduct

Superconduct reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Superconduct reaction happens when you deal Electro and Cryo elemental attack on an enemy. This reaction deals minor AoE Cryo damage and reduces the Physical res of enemies. Superconduct is useful only for Physical teams, and this limitation is the reaction's biggest drawback.

Eula and Razor are the only Physical DPS characters in Genshin Impact who can utilize the buff of this reaction. Moreover, the team comps for these characters are restrictive, and they might struggle with specific bosses like Tenebrous Papilla, which requires elemental reactions. Lastly, the only Physical support character is Mika, but you need his C6 for his buffs to be better than Bennett.

1) Shatter

Shatter reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Shatter is the worst reaction in Genshin Impact, as it is the most restrictive reaction. Even though the damage numbers for the reaction were considerably increased, most characters cannot utilize Shatter effectively.

To trigger this reaction, first apply the Freeze state to enemies by applying Cryo and Hydro elements. Then, attack the frozen enemy with either a Geo element or a Claymore attack. The reaction deals non-crit Physical damage to opponents.

This reaction is not that good because it scales on the EM of the character triggering this reaction. No Geo character scales on EM, and most Geo teams do not require Hydro or Cryo elements. Freminet is the only character with a passive to increase his damage when he triggers Shatter. However, Freminet also doesn't require EM, and he scales off ATK stat instead.

Due to this, Shatter is considered the worst reaction, as neither any character nor a team in Genshin Impact benefits entirely from it.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Freminet build guide

