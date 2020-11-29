Black Ops Cold War has a lot of great options for weapons, but there are still a handful that should be avoided.

At this point in the Black Ops Cold War life cycle, players are finally getting a feel for what the best weapons are. It's safe to say that weapons like the AUG and the MP5 have been dominant forces in many Multiplayer matches.

However, there are still weapons that are outright bad or just don't make any sense for players to use at all. There are 5 in total that players might want to avoid.

5 worst weapons in Black Ops Cold War

#5 M82

The M82 (Image Credit: Treyarch)

Some of the weapons on this list of worst Black Ops Cold War weapons aren't exactly the worst weapons. Rather, they are weapons that are so outclassed in their own category that they don't make sense to use. A Diamatti might be worse than an M82 in many cases, but the Diamatti serves its purpose better.

Simply put, the M82 doesn't shine at all compared to the LW3 - Tundra or the Pellington 703. It's a slow semi-automatic sniper with a tiny 1-shot kill hitbox in comparison to the others. If players want to sniper, the M82 should be set aside.

#4 RPG-7

The RPG-7 (Image Credit: Treyarch)

Rocket launchers in Black Ops Cold War should really be forgotten in Multiplayer. The Cigma 2 can at least serve a purpose as a scorestreak killer with its lock on capabilities. However, the RPG-7 is a free fire weapon that isn't great for scorestreaks.

Sure, it can take out ground personnel, but not very well. Splash damage could be stronger, and there aren't a ton of situations where it would be worth more than a sidearm or a shotgun.

#3 Type 63

The Type 63 (Image Credit: Treyarch)

The Type 63 is a semi-automatic tactical rifle that is still usable in Black Ops Cold War. However, it's outclassed by other burst tactical rifles and even the other semi-automatic.

In a game as fast-paced as Black Ops Cold War, the Type 63 can be easily defeated by many guns as it takes three body shots, with some moderate recoil, in order to land a kill. It's not the best for playing fast.

#2 QBZ-83

The QBZ-83 (Image Credit: Treyarch)

Like the M82, the QBZ isn't exactly useless, but it isn't worth using compared to the other options. The other four options in the Assault Rifle class are far better than the QBZ. It doesn't fill any specific roles like the Krig 6 or the AK-47 do and feels underpowered in comparison to other options.

Other than completing camo challenges, there is no real reason to use the QBZ-83 in Black Ops Cold War.

#1 KSP 45

The KSP 45 (Image Credit: Treyarch)

This gun should simply be avoided. It's a 3-round burst submachine gun. That description on its own should be enough to deter players from picking this gun.

3-round burst weapons typically have to pack a huge punch with good range in order for the slow nature of the burst to be useful.

Submachine guns aren't built for range, so the KSP isn't great for any long-range shooting. However, the burst function also makes it bad in close quarters. That means there is no situation where the KSP 45 excels at all.