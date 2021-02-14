Free Fire is a popular Battle Royale title developed and published by Garena for mobile platforms. The game oversees 50 players parachuting on an island, and the last standing player/team gets the Booyah.

Many users desire to have a name with various symbols. Players can choose their desired name when they initially set up their account. It can be changed later on by spending diamonds or using the rename card.

This article lists 50 best Free Fire names with symbols that players can use in February 2021.

50 best Free Fire names with symbols in February 2021

#1 𝔖𝔞̶𝔡̶𝔅∆𝔜

#2 ʜᴇᴀᴅ𝕤ʜᴏᴛ

#3 尺؏αᏞりคℜᏦ

#4 ｱ尺乇りﾑｲの尺

#5 🅰🅲🅴

#6 ӄᴎ͟͞ɪԍ͟͞ʜт

#7 КÏL̸LЄЯ

#8 FΞДЯ

#9 P$ЧCHѲ

#10 Đ€ŞƗŘ€

#11 ＦＵＮ乂

#12 ᴀ丂ᴛʀᴏ

#13 ₣ℜøźєη

#14 нϤϦ尺ɪÐ

#15 Døøﾶ

#16 ꧁Éź꧂

#17 DΞ$ΓЯØУΞЯ

#18 ꏝΐꏸ꓅𐍉ℝΐ𐍉ꐇꌚ

#19 ₣ŁΔΜ€Ş

#20 ǟɨʍɮօȶ

#21 ραทτђ૯Ր

#22 ÐΞΛÐ

#23 KI[[€R

#24 ƖƓƝƖƬЄ

#25 Ꮆㄖㄥᗪ

#26 ¢rÅℤ¥

#27 ρяσ

#28✰кив

#29 ИƎ✘υƧ

#30 $NЇꝔ€ℜ

#31 ƇԼƛƧӇ

#32 ЯДge

#33 DᗅVϟᗫ

#34 Mαϝια

#35 ƝƛMЄ.ԼЄƧƧ

#36 ΜαĆŘØ

#37 ЩДЯЯIФЯ

#38 CФЦPΞ

#39 Lαʂƚ

#40 ﾉﾶｱﾑᄃｲ

#41 ▄︻デМ̷Ă̷X══━

#42 ҏƚʌȳȅʀ

#43 𝕰𝖋𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖙

#44 ᎠԾภϮᏒuภ

#45 𝓖𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓶𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻

#46 ƜɪŁÐ

#47 ძ૯ძςҺ0੮

#48 นຖkຖ໐ຟຖ

#49 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖘𝖙

#50 ŠԩąƉŏώ

How to change name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGN in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and go to the profile section by pressing the profile banner in the top-left corner.

Step 2: Tap the ‘edit’ icon present beside the Personal Name Badge.

Step 3: Click the icon present beside their existing.

Step 4: After entering the desired name in the text field, press the ‘390 diamonds’ option. The diamonds will be deducted, and the name will be changed.

In case the players have a ‘Name change card,’ a second button with a card symbol would also be present in the dialogue box. Press this button to change the name using the rename card.

