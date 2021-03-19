Pets play an important role in Free Fire. They not only serve as players' companions on the battleground, but they also have special abilities that can significantly influence the outcome of a match.

Free Fire players can set names for their pets in the game. They can also change the names in the future if they want.

This article lists 50 of the best Free Fire pet names with symbols.

50 best Free Fire pet names with symbols in March 2021

Here is a list of the 50 best pet names with symbols in March 2021:

#1 ★ᴀQᴜᴀ★

#2 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖙

#3 彡[ᴀxʟᴇ]彡

#4 ▀▄🄷🄴🄰🅃▀▄

#5 ꧁քʀɛʏ꧂

#6 𓂀 ℂ𝕪𝕣𝕦𝕤 𓂀

#7 𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗

#8 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙶𝙾𝙳+

#9 🆉🅴🆄🆂

#10 -𝙰𝚌𝚎-

#11 🅰🅳🅰🅼

#12 ᗩᖇᎥᗴᔕ

#13 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦

#14 卂ㄩᗪ丨

#15 LΞGΞИD

#16 Бёаѫ

#17 յαguαr

#18 Ƥ€ΔŘŁ

#19 🆁🅾🅲🅺🆈

#20 ҜΔŘΜΔ

#21 SLУ

#22 БЯIDGΞ

#23 Bₐ𝚍gₑᵣ

#24 𝚆̷𝚘̷𝚕̷𝚏̷𝚐̷𝚊̷𝚗̷𝚐̷

#25 Cₐ𝐩𝚝ₐᵢ𝚗

#26 Ň€ŘØ

#27 ₒ𝚝ᵢ𝘴

#28 𝚁𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚝

#29 ᖇᗴ᙭

#30 ᔕᗩǤᗴ

#31 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫

#32 Ⓡⓐⓥⓔⓝ

#33 ᔕᑭᗴᗴᗪ

#34 🅂🄿🄸🅁🄸🅃

#35 ᵣₐᗰ𝚋ₒ

#36 ★𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫★

#37 丅ᎥǤᗴᖇ

#38 🆃🅸🆃🅰🅽

#39 šκψε

#40 ᙭ᗴᖇᗝ

#41 ᖇƳᗪᗴᖇ

#42 ᗯᎥ乙ᗩᖇᗪ

#43 ᴏꜱᴄᴀʀ

#44 Cᄂₑₒ

#45 Tyₑ

#46 ƒ⊕x

#47 JΞΓΓ

#48 PФISФИ

#49 Атга$

#50 丅ᕼᑌᑎᗪᗴᖇ

Free Fire players can use websites like fancytexttool.com and gypu.com if they want to incorporate more symbols and fonts into their pet names.

How to change pet names in Free Fire

A Free Fire player can change their pet's name for free the first time. If they want to change it again, they will have to shell out 200 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to change their pet's name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and click on the "Pet" icon present on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: They can then select the respective pet and tap on the rename icon located beside its existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up on the screen, asking them to enter the pet's new name.

Step 4: Players can paste any of the names from the list mentioned above and press the button below it.

