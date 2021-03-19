Top 5 tips to rank up faster in BR mode in Free Fire

In Free Fire, there is a separate ranked system for both the primary game modes - Battle Royale and Clash Squad. They divide players into various tiers based on their skill caps. There are numerous benefits of reaching higher ranks in Free Fire, such as better season-end rewards and more.

Users desire to climb up the ranks and become the best among their peers. Hence, they look for tips and ways to rank up quicker in the ranked mode. This article lists the best advice to do so in the BR mode of Garena Free Fire.

Five best suggestions to rank up quicker in Free Fire’s BR mode

#1 - Characters

Characters in Free Fire

Characters are one of the most influential parts of Garena Free Fire, courtesy of their unique skills. Currently, the game has around 37 characters, with the latest introductions being Shirou and Skyler after the OB26 update.

Therefore, the choice of character can play a crucial role in helping players rank up faster in the BR mode. It is recommended for the users to select them based on their playing style. For instance, those who prefer rush gameplay and to play aggressively can choose characters like Jai.

Moreover, in the game, players also can combine the skills/abilities of characters. They can click here to read about the best character combinations in Free Fire.

#2 - Playing safe and survival

This might be obvious, but the users should play safe and survive until the later stages of the match. They receive Rank Points based on their overall performance during a BR game, and survival is one criterion.

Therefore, they can try playing slow and safe in the early game and make their moves based on the formation of the play zone on the battlefield.

#3 - Playing with same teammates

A consistent team helps build chemistry (Image via Total Gaming / YouTube)

Players are suggested to play alongside teammates/friends if they wish to push their ranks in the BR mode. Playing with familiar users would help build up coordination and communication, increasing the chances of emerging victorious.

Sometimes, playing together with random teammates reduces the chance of getting the Booyah because they do not tend to communicate with each other.

#4 - Timing of the push

Ranked Season 20 commenced on February 26th

The push’s time is another factor that users should note if they desire to reach the higher ranks in-game. Starting the journey at the earlier stages of the ranked season can help them significantly as they are less likely to face a lot of contention.

In the later stages of the ranked season, a large concentration of the players would be climbing up the tiers, and hence, gamers would encounter heavy competition.

#5 - Pets

Pets in Free Fire

Like characters in Free Fire, pets also boast numerous skills that help players fend off foes. Except for ‘Kitty’ and ‘Mechanical Pup,’ each pet has a unique ability.

Players can hence choose pets based on their preference. Most of them can be purchased from the in-game shop for diamonds.

Note: This article is based on the writers’ preference. Numerous factors influence the users’ rank push, and it is worth noting that reaching ranking up faster isn’t an easy task, and the users would have to work hard to do so.