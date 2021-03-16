The characters are one of the most intriguing features of Free Fire. They boast a unique ability, and the players can further combine four abilities to form a combination. Any such character combination can possess only one active ability at a time and feature three passive ones.

They play a crucial role in pushing the rank in any game mode since the combination further enhances the individual abilities' effectiveness.

This article provides the players with the three best combinations in no specific order.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of character combination is entirely subjective and is influenced by the player's preference. Also, the characters haven't been repeated to provide a broader selection to the users.

3 best Free Fire character combinations for rank push

#1 Chrono + Laura + Dasha + Jai

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono – Time Turner

Laura – Sharp Shooter

Dasha – Partying On

Jai – Raging Reload

Laura in Free Fire

Chrono undoubtedly has one of the most vital abilities in Free Fire. It creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from enemies. The players can fire from within. Simultaneously, the user and allies’ movement speed is buffed by 15% and 30%, respectively.

The players can easily use it to get a strategic advantage over their foes as it can be used while defending off against the rushing foes or even while taking control of a compound.

Dasha in Free Fire

Simultaneously, Laura’s ability will increase accuracy by 30 when scoped in, enabling the players to hit their foes mid-range. When combined with Dasha’s Partying On, which reduces recoil, it aids the players to land more shots on the enemies.

Raging reload will automatically reload a gun’s magazine by 45% of its capacity after every knock that relieves the players from changing the weapon or reloading.

Jai in Free Fire

If the users desire, they can replace Laura with Shirou, which increases the armor penetration on the marked foes.

#2 Alok + Moco + Hayato + Luqeta

Alok in Free Fire

Alok – Drop the Beat

Moco – Hacker’s Eye

Hayato – Bushido

Luqueta – Hat Trick

Moco in Free Fire

Alok is one of the most desired characters in Garena Free Fire due to its fantastic ability, Drop the Beat, which provides the players with a constant source of healing. It creates a 5m aura that replenishes 5 HP per second for 10 seconds and increases the movement speed by 15%.

Luqueta will increase the maximum HP up by 35 to enable users to have the upper hand over the enemies.

Hayato in Free Fire

Using it with Moco’s ability supports aggressive plays since it would tag the opponent, and Bushido will increase the armor penetration by 10% with a 10% decrease in HP.

Luqueta in Free Fire

If the players desire, they can substitute Luqueta with Kelly to further increase the movement speed.

#3 K + Miguel + Jota + Kelly

K in Free Fire

K – Master of All

Miguel – Crazy Slayer

Jota – Sustained Raids

Kelly – Dash

Miguel in Free Fire

K’s ability is one of the peculiar ones, as it has two modes, Jiu-jitsu mode, which buffs the EP conversion rate by 500%, i.e., 5 EP to HP every second.

Simultaneously, Psychology mode can retrieve 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP. It can prove to be a good substitute for DJ Alok when the players have enough EP.

Jota in Free Fire

Miguel’s Crazy Slayer synchronizes well with Master of All since it restores 80 EP on every kill that can be converted quickly to HP with Jiu-jitsu mode. Meanwhile, Sustained Raid also adds 40 HP on every kill with SMG or Shotgun. Having these three characters can provide players with a continuous supply of health.

Dash provides the players with the much-needed speed to outmaneuver the foes.

Kelly in Free Fire

The players can replace Kelly with Joseph and Jota with Luqueta, which would increase the overall HP.

