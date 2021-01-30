5 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono

Garena Free Fire is one of the mega-popular names in the battle royale genre and is mostly known for its unique in-game features. One such notable aspect is the availability of characters that aid players on the battleground.

In Free Fire, a player can merge the abilities of multiple characters by buying skill slots. There are over 30 playable characters with differing abilities, and Chrono is one of the most potent choices.

This article discusses some of the best skill combinations with Chrono that can benefit players on the ground.

Five most powerful Free Fire character combos with Chrono

#1 - Chrono + Miguel + Kelly + Caroline

When playing solo in fairly short fights, the player needs to be fast with moderate weapons. Caroline's Agility comes into play here, increasing speed when carrying a shotgun, making a significant difference.

Players can also defend themselves with Chrono's ability, which also enhances the movement speed. Kelly can keep up the pace when sprinting, and Miguel can recover the player's stamina after securing kills.

#2 - Chrono + Kelly + Misha + Notora

This combination is perfect for players who want to play a solo survival game. While Chrono's active ability will help players defend against and attack enemies, Kelly's speed will be a great asset when a player is looking for a vehicle.

Misha's Afterburner, which increases driving speed and reduces damage inside the car, combined with Notora's Racer's Blessing, which replenishes HP while in the car, will be critical for survival.

#3 - Chrono + Laura + Moco + Kelly

Moco in Free Fire

This character combination is beneficial because it incorporates four distinct Free Fire abilities.

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability is applied to improve the accuracy when scoped in. Moco's Hacker's eye will tag enemies that she shoots to expose their location, and Kelly's Dash will give the necessary speed boost.

All of these, along with Chrono's defensive ability, will be ideal for rushers and aggressive gamers.

#4 - Kelly + Joseph + Hayato + Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

This combination is perfect for players who want to use short-range combat strategies. Kelly's Dash improves sprinting speed, while Joseph's Nutty Movement boosts the movement pace by 10% for a second when attacked.

Chrono's ability comes in handy in defending the attacks with a force field. Hayato's Bushido is used to maximize damage to enemies as it improves the armor's penetration as HP decreases.

#5 - Chrono + Paloma + Kelly + Hayato

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma's arms-dealing capability holds AR ammunition without taking up inventory. Hayato's Bushido helps improve the armor's penetration, which is the right mix for mid-to-long-range players who prefer to take long-range shots at their enemy.

Kelly's ability enhances the speed of the player, while Chrono's power defends him and increases the movement speed.

Note: Character combinations are entirely subjective and heavily influenced by the perception, skills, and playing style of users. This article reflects the personal views of the author.