DJ Alok vs Shirou (OB26): Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked and Clash Squad modes?

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. Its massive success can be credited to the periodical updates that the developers bring to the game.

Shirou is one of the new characters added to the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server. This article compares him with one of the most sought-after characters in the game, DJ Alok, to determine which is better to use in the Ranked and Clash Squad modes.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in the Advance Server of Free Fire (Image via Desi Gamers / YouTube)

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for 3 seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

At the maximum level, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown duration is 10 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability - Drop The Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Advertisement

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The maximum level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Comparison

Shirou has a great ability that allows the player to tag an opponent for a certain amount of time while causing additional armor penetration damage.

Meanwhile, DJ Alok provides a healing source as well as increased movement speed for allies.

In terms of simplicity of use and benefits, DJ Alok is more versatile than Shirou and is a better character for both Ranked and Clash Squad modes in Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.