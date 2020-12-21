50 best Free Fire names with stylish symbols in December 2020

Garena Free Fire has made a name for itself amongst the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Since its release, the game has witnessed a steep rise in its popularity and has accumulated a massive player base worldwide.

Like most other titles, users have to set an IGN while initially creating an account. The developers have provided players with an opportunity to change the name once again, only this time using diamonds.

Many players desire to have cool names with a variety of symbols and fonts. This article provides them with a list of 50 best names with symbols for Free Fire.

50 best names with stylish symbols for Free Fire in December 2020

#1 ~⊕grε~

#2 ƤΔŘΔŞƗŦ€!

#3 ★ꜱᴜʀᴠɪᴠᴀʟ★

#4 -Hσɾɾσɾ-

#5 ℌ𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔷𝔬𝔫

#6 ₳ⱠⱠł₲₳₮ØⱤ

#7 𝕭𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉!

#8 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚝

#9 Eɱριɾҽ

#10 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷?

#11 D̴o̴o̴m̴e̴d̴

#12 ЯΞJΞCΓS

#13 𝙎𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙡

#14 |🆂🅲🆁🅴🅰🅼|

#15 ▓PHДИΓФM▓

#16 ༺ǟʋǟʟǟռƈɦɛ༻

#17 ☬𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼☬

#18 🄸🄽🅂🄰🄽🄴

#19 卂匚卄乇ﾟﾟﾟ

#20 𝓕𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰

#21 ᏒᏋᏉᏋᏒᏕᏋ

#22 F̺e̺a̺r̺l̺e̺s̺s̺

#23 Wσɳԃҽɾιɳɠ

#24 *🅵🆄🆁🆈*

#25 丅ᕼᖇᎥᒪᒪ

#26 Ⓜⓐⓢⓣⓔⓡ

#27 çÿȑɥ§

#28 -яɨ๏ţ-

#29 ८Րค८қ૯ძ

#30 Hₑₐ𝚍SHₒT

#31 🇸🇭🇦🇹🇹🇪🇷🇪🇩

#32 ꄲꊰꊰꇙꉣꋪ꒐ꋊꍌ

#33 ▀▄🄷🄴🄻🄻▀▄

#34 ẔƐ尺0

#35 Dҽʝα Vυ

#36 𝙱̷𝚞̷𝚛̷𝚗̷

#37 Rυɳαɯαყ

#38 ǤỮƗŁŦ¥

#39 ΓЯЦΓH

#40 ɳαɱҽʅҽʂʂ

#41 S⋆m⋆a⋆s⋆h

#42 βĹĂŚŤ

#43 F尺ΛƓɪŁƐ

#44 ❆🇮🇨🇪❆

#45 ᑎᑌᗰᗴᖇᗝ ᑌᑎᗝ

#46 ᔕᑌᑎᔕᗴ丅

#47 A͆n͆n͆i͆h͆i͆l͆a͆t͆e͆

#48 ꧁ֆɛƈօռɖ꧂

#49 爪ㄖ几丂ㄒ乇尺

#50 DЦДLIΓУ

Users can use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to further incorporate stylish names and symbols in their names.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press on the "Profile" icon present on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: The profile section will soon appear up; users have to tap on the yellow name-change icon.

Step 3: A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting them to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Lastly, they can paste any of the aforementioned names in the text field and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

Diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the user will be changed. There will be a separate option with a card symbol in the dialogue box, if they have a name-change card in the inventory

