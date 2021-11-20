×
50 best PUBG New State names without using symbols from other websites

PUBG New State names without using symbols from other websites (Image via Krafton)
Rohit Singh Jaswal
ANALYST
Modified Nov 20, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Feature

PUBG New State is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre. The title offers a premium graphical BR experience along with plenty of other immersive elements. New maps, vehicles, and weapons are available for players to use in the game.

One can make their profile much more attractive with cool names. Players can also make use of various websites to add stylish symbols. However, many of these are not usable in the PUBG New State.

This article discusses the 50 best names for PUBG New State without symbols from other websites.

PUBG New State names without using symbols from other websites

Here is a list of 50 PUBG New State names with any stylish symbols from other websites for players.

  1. LoNe
  2. 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞
  3. Jօʂհ
  4. Moonrise
  5. Ghostie
  6. Killer
  7. Ammo
  8. Fear
  9. DarkClown
  10. TheKing
  11. CrazyKiller
  12. Clutchgod
  13. Mortal
  14. Jonathan
  15. Viper
  16. Rega
  17. Regaltos
  18. Insane
  19. Neyoo
  20. Dynamo
  21. Yamraj
  22. AloneBoy
  23. DreamGirl
  24. Mafia
  25. Syndicate
  26. DeadKiller
  27. HeadshotKiller
  28. OnFire
  29. Lucifer
  30. Ninja
  31. Scout
  32. Majesty
  33. Vodka
  34. CrazyPlayer
  35. Resurrector
  36. Witcher
  37. Flamekiller
  38. AWMKiller
  39. Botplayer
  40. headhunter
  41. HeadHunter
  42. broken heart
  43. AWMYamraj
  44. RushKiller
  45. Avenger
  46. CaptainPUBG
  47. Commando
  48. Crusher
  49. Staber
  50. Rebel

How to add a name in PUBG New State

Add a new name in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)
PUBG New State has not introduced rename cards for players in the game. Currently, to change or add a cool name, one must create a new profile in the game. Here is a step by step guide on how to add awesome names in PUBG New State without using any symbols from third-party websites:

  • Open the PUBG New State game on your smartphone.
  • Create a new profile with the help of a Facebook or Google account.
  • Upon adding all your details, players will proceed to create a new account.
  • In the first step of account creation, players will get the option to add a new name for their profile.
  • Players can choose any name for the list and copy it.
  • Paste the copied name into the name section and proceed with the account creation process.
  • Players can choose their in-game character's appearance.

Upon choosing the appropriate server, players will complete the account registration and enjoy the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
