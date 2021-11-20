50 best PUBG New State names without using symbols from other websites

PUBG New State is one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre. The title offers a premium graphical BR experience along with plenty of other immersive elements. New maps, vehicles, and weapons are available for players to use in the game.

One can make their profile much more attractive with cool names. Players can also make use of various websites to add stylish symbols. However, many of these are not usable in the PUBG New State.

This article discusses the 50 best names for PUBG New State without symbols from other websites.

PUBG New State names without using symbols from other websites

Here is a list of 50 PUBG New State names with any stylish symbols from other websites for players.

LoNe 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 Jօʂհ Moonrise Ghostie Killer Ammo Fear DarkClown TheKing CrazyKiller Clutchgod Mortal Jonathan Viper Rega Regaltos Insane Neyoo Dynamo Yamraj AloneBoy DreamGirl Mafia Syndicate DeadKiller HeadshotKiller OnFire Lucifer Ninja Scout Majesty Vodka CrazyPlayer Resurrector Witcher Flamekiller AWMKiller Botplayer headhunter HeadHunter broken heart AWMYamraj RushKiller Avenger CaptainPUBG Commando Crusher Staber Rebel

How to add a name in PUBG New State

Add a new name in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

PUBG New State has not introduced rename cards for players in the game. Currently, to change or add a cool name, one must create a new profile in the game. Here is a step by step guide on how to add awesome names in PUBG New State without using any symbols from third-party websites:

Open the PUBG New State game on your smartphone.

Create a new profile with the help of a Facebook or Google account.

Upon adding all your details, players will proceed to create a new account.

In the first step of account creation, players will get the option to add a new name for their profile.

Players can choose any name for the list and copy it.

Paste the copied name into the name section and proceed with the account creation process.

Players can choose their in-game character's appearance.

Upon choosing the appropriate server, players will complete the account registration and enjoy the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul