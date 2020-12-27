50 best stylish in-game names for Free Fire in December 2020

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed and published by Garena. It has won numerous laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, it was also among one of the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020.

With every update, the player base of Free Fire continues to grow. Initially, players have to set an IGN while creating an account in the game. Many users search for the best names that they can incorporate to set them apart from the latter. This article lists out 50 stylish IGNs for Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire Winter Top-up event: Get free rewards on buying in-game Diamonds

Top 50 stylish in-game names for Free Fire in December 2020

#1 MДSΓΞЯ

#2 €ŞĆΔƤ€

Advertisement

#3 ₳ⱠⱠł₲₳₮ØⱤ

#4 ~𝕭𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖉~

#5 ☬𝓟𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓸𝓶☬

#6 ꧁ֆɦǟɖօա꧂

#7 ▀▄🄼🄸🅂🄴🅁🅈▀▄

#8 ⡷SILΞИCΞ⢾

#9 ★𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖘★

#10 彡ᴅᴀʀᴋɴᴇꜱꜱ彡

#11 ᗷᒪᗩᑕᛕᗝᑌ丅

#12 Dҽαԃ1

#13 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐔𝐩

#14 -ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭᎥᗝᑎᔕ-

#15 _Tɾυʂƚ_

#16 [𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲]

#17 *Aƈƚισɳ*

#18 Qυҽʂƚισɳ?

#19 ᗪ乇丂丨尺乇!

#20 ￌ𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫ￌ

#21 ĎẸϻỖŇŜ

#22 Pαɾαɳσια

#23 ᏇᏂᎥᏒᏝᏇᎥᏁᎴ

#24 -Pαɳιƈ-

#25 ░F░A░I░T░H░

#26 ƖƝƇƲƁƲƧ

#27 ^ĤŐŔŔŐŔ^

#28 Hҽﾡﾡ

#29 BadOmenﾐ

#30 Aɳιɱαʅ

#31 B̷e̷a̷s̷t̷

#32 ƁƦƲƬЄ

#33 нØ尺ɪẔØЛ

#34 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚

#35 _𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖_

#36 ꧁𝘏𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘤꧂

#37 C̲r̲e̲a̲t̲u̲r̲e̲

#38 𝙳𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗

#39 𒆜🅳🅸🆂🆁🆄🅿🆃𒆜

#40 ▄︻T̷o̷r̷p̷e̷d̷o̷══

#41 ༺ƈʀʊֆɦ༻

#42 𝒲𝓇𝑒𝒸𝓀𝒶𝑔𝑒

#43 𝕯𝖞𝖓𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖙𝖊

#44 ᐯᎥ丅Ꭵᗩ丅ᗴ

#45 βŐМβ

#46 P͢h͢o͢b͢i͢a͢

#47 𝚃̷𝚎̷𝚛̷𝚛̷𝚘̷𝚛̷

#48 千尺乇卂Ҝ

#49 _🅂🄸🅁🄴🄽🅂_

#50 ᖴᗴᖇᗝᑕᎥᗝᑌᔕ

How to change IGN in Garena Free Fire?

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Free Fire:

Step 1: They can open the game and tap on the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

They can open the game and tap on the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner. Step 2: The profile section will soon open up; users will have to click the yellow name-change icon.

The profile section will soon open up; users will have to click the yellow name-change icon. Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, asking them to enter the new IGN.

A dialogue box will appear, asking them to enter the new IGN. Step 4: They can paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the "390 diamonds" option.

Players will have a separate option with a card symbol in the dialogue box if they have a name-change card.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?