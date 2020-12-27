Free Fire Winter Top-up event: Get free rewards on buying in-game Diamonds

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. They are used to purchase a wide variety of exclusive items. However, they aren’t free, and the users would have to spend real currency to buy them.

The developers of Free Fire provide the users with a better deal when purchasing diamonds. In the "Winter Top Up" event, players can currently earn several rewards for topping-up diamonds.

Free rewards on buying in-game Diamonds in Free Fire Winter Top-up event

The Winter Top-up event in Free Fire began on December 26th and will last till January 1st, 2021. Players can obtain the following rewards for purchasing diamonds:

Grenade - Yeti Buddy – Top-up 100 diamonds

Surfboard - Winterlands Sledge – Top-up 300 diamonds

Frost-Draco Colonel Bundle – Top-up 500 diamonds.

Following are the steps by which players can top-up diamonds in Free Fire and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players have to first open the game and click on the "Diamond" icon located on the top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: Numerous top-up options would appear on the screen. Select the required amount of diamonds to purchase.

Tap on the Top-up option

(After purchasing the diamonds, players have to claim the rewards manually.)

Step 3: Click on the "Calendar" icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Click on the "Calendar" icon

Step 4: Navigate through the event tab and click on the "Winter Top-up" option.

Winter Top Up event in Free Fire

Step 5: Tap on the "Claim" button beside the respective rewards to receive them.

Here are the top-up options available in Free Fire:

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds

INR 250 – 310 Diamonds

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds

